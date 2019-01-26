James Brooks’ recent article on socialism highlights the education he should have received in secondary or undergraduate education. Brooks seems to be confused on economic systems vis a vis political/governing systems and their connection (or lack thereof) to freedom.
His examples from the former USSR occurred not because of socialism but a perversion of communism. Karl Marx promoted the ideals of socialism (“all major decisions are taken by the society, and thus depend on individual’s goodwill towards others” and the ideals of communism (“the working class owns everything and everyone works towards the same communal goals”), which in their pure forms are ideologically similar. Marx thought socialism was a transition to communism. However, they were distorted by corrupt politicians and these systems, as practiced, failed due to greed, unfair distribution of products and wages, as well as lack of basic freedoms like a free press.
Brooks’ example of an unnamed country in South America (probably Brazil but Venezuela is cited later) failed, not because of the chosen economic system but because of the autocratic corrupt governing system and officials.
Socialism permits private ownership of property and the right to pursue life, liberty, and happiness — a pretty good definition of freedom. Any political or governing system will eventually fail if the center of power becomes corrupt and self-serving. This hits very close to home.
In case I’m being too subtle, the president of the United States and most of his cabinet are engaged in corrupt dealings, an assumption of autocratic authority, and make decisions aimed at benefiting themselves, family and supporters. It starts with the president of the United States and works its way down to organizations like the Bonneville County Central Committee and Idaho Freedom Foundation. It is almost comical that some members of the Bonneville County Republican women are having to sue their leadership for rigging an election by using the BCCC men’s playbook.
Brooks’ citation that Swedes, Germans and French have smaller living spaces than Americans illustrates his lack of understanding context. (Citing Robert Rector , a fellow at the right-wing Heritage Foundation does not add a whit of credibility.)
There are many historical, cultural, and sociological explanations of why Europeans live in clusters and Americans in the west spread out. Citizens of these and other similarly governed countries are free, have free elections and choose a mix of socialism and capitalism to suit their needs. Why else would Denmark, likely the most socialistic of the group, be rated the world’s happiest place to live? They are taxed heavily, but they get government services that make up for it. It must be comforting to know that you can get higher quality healthcare in a number of countries than in the US with minimal or no co-pay.
Their doctors make good livings and enjoy first-class working environments, but do not have the freedom to defraud the government with unnecessary treatments or exorbitant charges.
Make no mistake, I am a capitalist, but I have a growing concern that the hard-right Republican Party is driving us to a level of economic, educational, healthcare and infrastructure inequality that must be addressed to avoid complete deterioration of our society. The recent midterm election outcomes are a direct result of widespread dissatisfaction but fortunately avoided violent alternatives — so far. But change needs to happen fast as climate change and other decay have already reached or are close to tipping points.