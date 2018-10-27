The Post Register editorial board failed – unanimously – in their endorsement for the District 30A House seat.
The endorsement of a political candidate should provide compelling, persuasive reasons to vote for that candidate. The Post Register’s stated reasons for unanimous endorsement of Gary Marshall are neither compelling nor persuasive.
He’s committed to “finding a solution to the Medicaid gap.” So is Pat Tucker.
He will “respect the will of the voters.” Pat Tucker will too.
He showed his character and is “running a positive campaign.” So is Pat Tucker.
Not one of the reasons given demonstrates that Marshall will be a more effective advocate for the voters in District 30 than Tucker.
If Marshall is elected and Proposition 2 fails, what chance will he have to find a solution to the Medicaid gap? Our Republican-dominated legislature has tried for five years to address that gap and failed.
Another Republican from Bonneville County will not change that outcome. Why? Republicans control Boise and the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee expects local Republicans to adhere to the Republican Party Platform. The Republican Party Platform opposes Medicaid expansion. The BCRCC has been very vocal in its opposition to Medicaid expansion. The candidate for lieutenant governor from Idaho Falls proposed the Republican Party Platform resolution to oppose Medicaid expansion. What chance does any Bonneville County Republican representative have to find “a solution for the Medicaid gap?” The question is counter-intuitive.
If Proposition 2 passes, Marshall would be at odds with the BCRCC and most other Republican representatives in Boise.
As for a candidate who will “respect the will of the voters?” That is the expectation of every candidate. If they won’t, then they don’t deserve a single vote.
The editorial board stepped into a quagmire when they proposed “Marshall’s character” as a reason for preferring Marshall over Tucker. To his credit, I agree that Marshall was right in repudiating negative campaign ads that targeted his opponent in the Republican primary. And I respect him for that action.
But what’s left unsaid by the editorial board is anything about Tucker’s character, either positive or negative. Thus, a reader might infer that the board believes Tucker’s character somehow doesn’t quite measure up to that of Marshall. I do not believe this was the board’s intention. Nevertheless, as presented, their rationale for endorsing Marshall, for this reason, begs the question.
The Post Register editorial board failed to provide District 30 voters with any compelling reasons to vote for Marshall rather than Tucker.
The board stated their opinion but failed to persuade readers that Marshall will be a more energetic, passionate, knowledgeable and effective advocate for the voters of District 30 than Tucker.
The Post Register editorial board failed – unanimously – in their endorsement for District 30A House Representative.