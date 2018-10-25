It’s been a rough couple of days.
After spending a good percentage of their columns acknowledging that Pat Tucker and Jerry Sehlke would be good for Idaho, the Post Register Editorial Board went ahead and endorsed their opponents.
Today, I opened the newspaper only to be greeted with “this is not a ringing endorsement” for Barbara Ehardt. The column goes on to point out that she supported legislation that “would have harmed more of Ehardt’s constituents than it would have helped.”
I’m not even sure I need to read who gets the endorsement in the House 33B race (but I will anyway).
All of this half-hearted endorsing and hypocrisy from the Editorial Board has me thinking. What would get someone like me to run for office? What would get someone like you to run for office?
Here’s some real talk. I spent more than a year trying to encourage candidates to run for office. It was hard. Very few people wanted to do it. They expressed an interest in change and shared concerns that in Boise we aren’t being represented. But they worried about the pay, leaving their families for three months, and other things. Serving in the state legislature here is difficult because of how things are set up, and very few people can afford to do it.
To be honest, local leaders and Bonneville County residents from both parties have asked me to run for office in the last two years. Why have I hesitated? Because I’m a single mom with a teenage son.
But this campaign season has me thinking. My son is older; all too soon, he’ll be 18. I love Idaho and Bonneville County. I believe it’s our duty as humans to make our little corner of the world — wherever that is — better than we found it.
There is a lot of good that can be done when we start putting our citizens first, something we haven’t seen for a while in this state. We don’t need big government. No matter their party affiliation, Idahoans wouldn’t stand for it. We need a shift in priorities.
So here we are.
I’ve attended events in Boise where I’ve listened to state legislators brag to each other about skipping “meet your constituent” events to fly in private planes to see Jazz games. We’ve got “representatives” refusing one-on-one townhall-style forums. And the Editorial Board is endorsing candidates even as they acknowledge they might not do much good for the citizens of Bonneville County.
At some point, it’s time to stop trying to find other people to run for office. At some point, we, as citizens need to take back our government and make sure it’s “of the people, by the people, for the people.”
And the best way to do that is to do it ourselves. Who’s ready to run for office?