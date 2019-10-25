One of my five children is in ninth grade. Like a lot of teenage boys, he has a few items he is particularly proud of that he keeps on display. One of those is a framed D.A.R.E. graduation certificate from sixth grade. My oldest, who just graduated high school, has a box of items he wants to keep with him when he leaves for college. One of those items is a baseball cap he got for winning the leader award from the officer who taught his D.A.R.E. class in sixth grade.
It speaks volumes that my two oldest boys want to keep items that reflect a positive interaction with police officers. It reflects their desire to be responsible, productive members of the community. When you are a single mother, tasked with tending to the emotional and developmental needs of five children, positive role models like the D.A.R.E. officers have been a valuable resource towards reinforcing my efforts to teach my children about the dangers of drugs. I was disappointed to hear in 2018 that the D.A.R.E. program was suspended by the Idaho Falls Police Department due to a shortage of police officers. It’s understandable; I know the IFPD is working with the budget they’ve been given and they have to prioritize needs over wants.
The spike in violent crime in Idaho Falls calls attention to our City Council taking the opposite stance of the IFPD and prioritizing wants over needs. The new wayfinding signs came in at a cost of $1.6 million. At the recent Bonneville County Republican Central Committee debate, my opponent, Tom Hally, defended his support for the signs as a necessity for attracting tourists. He admitted “those signs were expensive,” attributing a large portion of the cost to Hunt Design, a graphic design firm in California.
This $1.6 million would more than pay for the salaries of several of the 12 vacant police officer positions the IFPD has been trying to fill since 2018. It might also purchase a newer crime-scene van recently cited as a need. Just a small portion of the city’s $17.5 million it put towards culture and recreation in 2018 would have paid for these needs as well.
The recent rise in crime has affected my family personally. I had a home invasion in 2017 that necessitated my having to guard my children with a firearm. One of the police-involved shootings last year and the more recent armed robbery on Oct. 19 took place just a few blocks from my house. Not all of us want to move or can afford to go live “somewhere better.” Some of us are committed to staying and improving the neighborhoods we are in. Proper public safety budgeting, as well as outreach programs like D.A.R.E., with officers that provide students with “a sense of safety and calm in the wake of school shootings and street violence,” are integral in this fight.
It is my belief that when the city’s needs are prioritized over the City Council’s wants, especially where the public’s security is concerned, the entire community benefits. There will be a real and tangible sense of order the mayor has been eager to convey to citizens, as well as a distinct lack of negative press involving our town. Safe citizens and streets, as well as a City Council that proves our public safety is of utmost priority, attracts the growth and notoriety the city of Idaho Falls so richly deserves. If I am elected, I will work to restore the D.A.R.E. program for effective community policing and support the hiring of officers for the now vacant positions.