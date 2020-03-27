The commentaries, letters and reporting on Rep. Ehardt’s bill regarding transgender athletes have been heavy on claims and accusations and light on science. I’d like to share what I’ve found.
There is a spectrum of hormone levels and hormone histories among individuals. Cisgender males have a range of hormone levels. Cisgender females also exhibit a range. Transgender females (male to female) differ from cis females, at least for a while during transition. Transgender males (female to male) differ from cis males, at least for a while.
There are only two sports gender categories, male and female — with additional divisions by age or weight. Unless we want to have as many sports categories as there are genders, gender identities and hormonal treatments, there must be rules specifying who can compete in each category. It seems impossible to satisfy everyone. Male advantages vary by sport, hormone level, hormone history and age.
With a spectrum of hormone levels and hormonal histories among individuals, there is no equitable way to fit a spectrum into two boxes. Those near the dividing line will either get an unfair advantage or unfair disadvantage.
As one who tries to follow the federal and Idaho constitutions, as well as libertarian principles, unless an action is constitutional, clearly required and would do more good than harm — don’t do it. Not broke, don’t fix.
What should be the age-specific and sport-specific rules, and who should make them?
I submit that the constitutional and scientific approach is to use science-based rules from private entities, such as the NCAA and the Idaho High School Activities Association. I oppose Rep. Ehardt’s bill until and unless it is shown that there are specific Idaho problems with IHSAA rules. If there are problems with NCAA rules, a national remedy would be needed; Idaho-specific rules would create chaos.
The NCAA and IHSAA hold that female to male transitioning athletes are ineligible for female teams as soon as they start testosterone treatment. Can’t be stricter than that.
For male-to -emale transitioning athletes, they require one year of hormone treatment (testosterone suppression) to be eligible for a female team. Ehardt’s bill would mean male-to-female athletes could never compete, even after years of treatment.
The Journal of Sports Medicine published a review of the scientific literature in 2017 that found that a year of testosterone suppression had lowered testosterone to castration levels: “Muscle mass had also reduced after 1 year of cross-sex hormone treatment. However, muscle mass remained significantly greater than in transgender male individuals (assigned female at birth) who had not been prescribed cross-sex hormone treatment.”
Thus, there is a potential scientific basis for suspecting that transgender females have an advantage even after one year, but I couldn’t find any proof nor anything close to a controversy in Idaho. I doubt the Idaho Legislature is in a position to guess the science.
Worries about the lawsuits in Connecticut coming to Idaho would seem unfounded, as such states do not have the one-year requirement.
That is, Idaho’s current rules lie between the extremes of Connecticut (no restrictions on trans females) and Ehardt (total prohibition of trans females).
If shown to be needed, Idaho remedies could only be effective for elementary to high school level sports. Since anything in this arena is sure to be challenged in court, there should be clear documentation of Idaho-specific problems with private entity rules before the state’s politicians get into the act. Little should veto Ehardt’s bill.