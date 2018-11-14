They say that eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.
Sometimes we tend to get a little myopic about that concept. We often tend to think of it only in terms of elections. To be certain, elections are important. They do have consequences. Time spent on elections, from candidate research the night before to political junkies preparing years in advance, is time well spent, but it’s not enough if we’re only focusing on just the elections.
In a representative government, every citizen need not know every detail of every issue, but we do need to be informed of and involved with our representatives beyond just election day. All too often, we debate for days over a comment made on the campaign trail, but then most of us can’t even say how our representative voted on the recent spending authorization.
We need to be more aware of the decisions that are being made between elections by our elected officials. They need to hear from their constituents — not just lobbyists. All of us have opinions. Some of us have great ideas that need to be heard. Many of us are experts on one thing or another. With few exceptions, every elected official that I’ve ever encountered wants to hear these opinions, ideas and expertise.
Too often, we pick sides and determine that an elected official is either our political savior or the devil incarnate. It is important that we elect people of high moral character, but elections aren’t supposed to be so all or nothing. There are no perfect candidates and, though many claim otherwise, the bad candidates aren’t all Adolph Hitler clones. Like it or not, once someone is elected to office, they represent and work for all of us.
We encourage everyone to get in touch with their representatives beyond just the election campaign. Find something positive done by an elected official that you didn’t vote for and let them know about it. Thank them for doing good. Then, on the other hand, find something wrong done by an official that you did vote for and gently encourage them to do better.
America isn’t supposed to be about blind faith in, or irrational disdain for, individual politicians. It’s supposed to be about ideas — about things like truth and justice — about right and wrong. We are a republic, and a republic is not just a simple democracy, where the mob-rule majority gets to pick the rulers. It’s supposed to be a government based on true principles of natural law.
Election day has come and gone, but let’s not go to sleep. Let’s re-read the Constitution, study and give input on current issues, make ourselves better and more educated people so that we can influence our representatives for good full-time instead of just getting excited for an all-or-nothing election every couple years.
The price of liberty is eternal vigilance. That price is more than just biannual election fever.