The news has been filled with stories of charges of election fraud in the presidential race, leaving many of us with conflicting narratives on what to believe. The two scenarios appear to be:
Scenario A: Voters across the country participated in a fair election process with the result that Biden received 81,283,000 votes (which will translate to 306 electoral votes) and Trump received 74,223,000 votes (which will translate to 232 electoral votes).
Scenario B: Trump actually won the election, and the vote totals above are the result of a conspiracy and widespread fraud.
In order for scenario B to be the truth, all of the following would have to be true:
1. Individual counties throughout the country responsible for the integrity of the election process within their own counties and hundreds, if not thousands of election officials, many of whom are Republican, would have to be in on the conspiracy.
2. Secretaries of state, many of whom are Republican, adamant Trump supporters and oversee the county election processes within their state — those secretaries of state would have to be in on the conspiracy.
3. The Trump administration’s own Department of Homeland Security, which was tasked with researching and monitoring election security, came out with a public statement that this election was the most secure in our nation’s history. Therefore, this top security official, and all of the investigators working on election security for this administration, would have to be in on the conspiracy.
4. Attorney General William Barr, who has been among Trump’s most reliable supporters, came out publicly with the statement that no widespread fraud occurred. Therefore, Barr would have to be in on the conspiracy.
5. The administration’s own Justice Department and U.S. district attorneys, who acted at the unprecedented direction of William Barr to get involved in election investigations, found no widespread fraud or irregularities. Therefore, they would all have to be in on the conspiracy.
6. A multitude of FBI investigators, not just a few rogue agents, who were tasked with election investigation and found no wrongdoing, would have to be in on the conspiracy.
7. Most importantly, over 30 judges (and counting), many of whom were appointed by Trump himself, have heard and seen every bit of evidence presented in court. Without exception, every single one of those lawsuits that alleged widespread fraud and/or irregularities was thrown out because the evidence was not credible. Therefore, each and every one of those judges would have to be in on the conspiracy.
8. In order to enlist all of the above people, the original conspirators would have had to contact hundreds and even thousands of people, and every single one of those contacts would have to agree to keep the conspiracy secret.
How is it even remotely, remotely plausible that with a conspiracy involving so many people, that neither the president, with all the powers of the executive branch, nor his powerful supporters have been unable to produce a single shred of credible evidence of widespread election fraud? Why is it so implausible that Biden received over 7 million more votes than Trump? Who’s being duped here? If you truly love the United States of America, then it is the patriotic duty of each and every one of us to do enough independent research using multiple sources, right-wing media and left-wing media, and the multitude of outlets near the middle, to verify the veracity of the eight points raised in scenario B.
And then let’s ask ourselves: Are we really willing to undermine our very democracy, our bedrock as the greatest country on earth, because a minority (albeit a large minority) of us do not like the candidate for whom a majority of our fellow Americans voted? Will that minority continue to deny the only plausible scenario? Search your soul for the answer; it is probably the most important question our country has faced since the Civil War. We have all experienced elections where our preferred candidate lost; however, the peaceful transfer of power in a democracy depends upon our willingness to accept the outcome of a free and fair election. The path we choose will not just affect America for the next four years, it may determine our future as a free democracy. Because in some elections sometime soon, the vote will be closer, and the shoe will be on the other foot.