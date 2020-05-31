Two months ago, we set a massive challenge for our county clerks and election officials. Over the last eight weeks, these hardworking women and men built a system to support an absentee-only election for the entire state. Their efforts have been extraordinary.
Many of our counties do not have extensive staffing dedicated just to elections. During regular voting, we depend on volunteers stepping up to run precincts and provide help on election day. That wasn’t an option this go around. Instead, we’ve seen other county officials jump in to help with the extra work in addition to handling their regular responsibilities.
Just this week, I’ve heard of officials driving to homes to ensure that ballots reached the right voter. I’ve heard of folks coming to work at 4 a.m. to ensure ballot requests are processed and out the door as fast as possible. In short, I’ve seen the people who run our elections doing everything in their power to make this election a success.
It would have been easy to complain and push back against this switch. Instead, all I’ve heard is, “We’ll get the job done.” Whenever questions were asked about the process, they were answered quickly and professionally, even when the answer was, “I don’t know, but I’ll find out.”
During prior elections, I believe we assumed everything would work. We showed up at our polling places, cast our ballot and went home. Watching this election play out makes it clear that we should never take this process and our right to vote for granted. We should never take for granted the officials willing to swear an oath to ensure we continue to have free and fair elections.
I know this process hasn’t been perfect. I know some people haven’t yet received their ballots. I know there are folks worried about election security. I do not discount any of these issues. But these concerns should not undermine the hard work and dedication of our election officials. They deserve our thanks and appreciation for finding a way to make the best of a difficult situation.
We’ve learned a lot since March, and I know I’m not alone in hoping that our next election happens in-person at the voting booth. In the meantime, I encourage everyone to make sure their ballots reach our county clerks by Tuesday at 8 p.m. If you still need to submit your ballot, you’ll find secure drop boxes outside our county offices. Don’t miss your opportunity to have your vote counted.