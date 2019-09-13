I may know why Jennifer Ellis is offended that the Idaho Republican Party has rules asking politicians to be transparent when it comes to the GOP platform. The platform is revised every two years by convention delegates representing 949 elected precinct committeemen/women from every county in the state of Idaho. This platform could not be more representative of real Idaho Republicans.
The Republican platform covers over 280 items on 14 pages. They stretch from: God, family, government reform, taxation, private property, guns, currency, education, agriculture, water, the environment, energy, the INL, economy, health care, free enterprise, abortion to religious freedom. Party rules allow asking candidates if they support the platform, and if they happen to disagree with certain aspects of the platform, to let voters know what those disagreements are.
This is standard practice in politics. Candidates are always asked questions. Special interest groups ask candidates to fill out surveys. Candidates are also often asked to appear in debates and answer questions about issues important to the debate sponsors. Reporters, with their decidedly leftist views, ask candidates which government programs they’ll support expanding, which taxes they’re willing to raise, what they’ll do about global warming, public transportation, how they’ll support abortions.
All the Idaho Republicans have done is say to candidates that we have our own list of issues that are important to us, and those issues have been identified and listed out in our platform. You, as a candidate, might support the entire platform, or you might take issue with certain aspects of the platform. We cannot expect everyone to agree with everything. We’ve merely asked that Republican candidates share their ideas and values with voters, allowing them to cast informed decisions. What could possibly be wrong with that?
Well, if you’re pretending to be a conservative, this may be problematic for you and candidates you may support. For many years, Idaho Republicans have had the overwhelming advantage on Election Day. If you want a seat in the Legislature, your odds of winning in most of the state go up substantially by affiliating with the Republican Party. Because of this, it’s not unusual for a candidate to appear from out of the blue, slap an “R” next to his name and plaster an elephant logo on his signs and handbills. The candidate may have never attended a central committee meeting, voted in a GOP primary or even read the party platform. This has allowed the election of candidates who have more in common with Democrats than with Republicans. You’ve probably heard the term “Republicans in name only”— RINOs. For decades, RINOs have been ruling the roost at the Statehouse. That’s changing.
Today, Idaho Republicans are as informed as they ever have been about their elected legislators and how they vote once in office. Thank the Idaho Freedom Index for that. But that leaves a mystery: those candidates with no voting record who claim to be Republicans. And that is why the state GOP believes that it is important to ask candidates where they stand on issues identified in the party platform. It’s as simple as that.
So why does Ellis object? She’s one of the leaders of “Idaho conservatives.” Oddly, this group spends most of its time blasting conservative legislators, their proposals and their voting records. Could it be that they’re not so conservative after all? And could it also be that Ellis is afraid of voters knowing where candidates stand on the issues in the Republican platform?
Asking candidates to read the GOP platform? Inform voters where they stand? So why would Ellis discourage sunlight on Republican platform values? You decide.