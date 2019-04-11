Jim Okeson and Janice Stimpson have every legal and moral right to oppose President Trump’s construction of a wall on the southern border. Okeson is on less sure ground invoking his U.S. Navy enlistment/commissioning oath to justify his opposition as a defense of the U.S. Constitution.
That oath includes: “… I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice …” Exactly what regulations and sections of the UCMJ legally authorize Jim Okeson to declare President Trump in violation of the Constitution?
From the first declaration of a national emergency by President Wilson on Feb. 5, 1917, through the eighth by President Nixon, all were unilateral — including Proclamation 2487 by President Roosevelt on May 27, 1941 authorizing and diverting appropriated funds to wage combat operations against Nazi Germany and Proclamation 2914 by President Truman on Dec. 16, 1950 to provide continuity of military operations in the Korean War.
Congress didn’t regulate National Emergency Declarations until Public Law 94-412 was signed into law by President Gerald Ford on September 14, 1976. The law explicitly authorized Presidential Declarations of National Emergency. A National Emergency can only be terminated by: a) the president; or b) Congress enacting into law a concurrent resolution revoking the National Emergency. the law doesn’t specify how a national emergency should be funded but does require formal accounting of expenditures by the president every six months. Fifty-one such declarations were made under that law and 32 are still in effect.
House Joint Resolution 46 was passed by Congress on March 14, 2019. President Trump vetoed it the next day. In accordance with Article I, Section 7 of the Constitution, all legislation vetoed by the president must be overridden by a two-thirds vote of both Houses of Congress. On March 26, the House voted not to override Trump’s veto.
There is both bipartisan and independent support for Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency.
On March 27, President Obama’s Department of Homeland Security Secretary, Jeh Johnson, said on MSNBC “… we are truly in a crisis … at the Mexican border ...” on MSNBC.
Brandon Judd, president of the Border Patrol Union stated on April 2, “This is the worst crisis the Border Patrol has ever faced in the history of the Border Patrol and we’re going back to 1924.”
Examining facts not presented by Okeson and Stimpson, I conclude there’s no constitutional crisis at hand, just politics as usual. There’s certainly no justification to conclude that opposition to Trump’s national emergency declaration and defending the Constitution are one and the same.