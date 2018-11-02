The Post Register’s Editorial Board endorsed Barbara Ehardt and Bryan Zollinger in recent editions.
With respect to the Zollinger endorsement, most of the column made a great case for opposing Zollinger. To summarize, he lacks ethics, doesn’t understand nor care about conflicts of interest, and is willing to utilize the Idaho Supreme Court to aid and abet use of his office for personal gain. The board mentions a couple of positives about Morrison but neglects to mention that he has also written excellent and persuasive political commentary that helps educate those readers with open minds and indirectly encourages public participation in democratic politics. The only criticism of Morrison and Jim de Angelis (Erhardt’s opponent) is that Democrats should have done more to recruit candidates.
Huh? I have never seen the rationale that a candidate is responsible for recruiting other candidates to oppose themselves. The board needs training in critical thinking.
It’s true that the Democratic party should do more to recruit candidates, but even at the state level, the national party does not provide adequate resources to level the playing field. Ms. Marquit’s commentary points out the efforts that were made and, inadequate or not, no individual candidate should be judged for the party’s lack of resources. The fact that Morrison and de Angelis are two of the strongest candidates fielded by Democrats since the days of Stallings, is a reason to vote for them—not against.
The PR editorial board also missed a chance to get a foot in the door to encourage competition with Republican ideologues endorsed by PACs such as the Idaho Freedom Foundation. The IFF grades members of the legislature as leverage on hard right issues that their contributors support. Moderate Republicans, not a total oxymoron, are intimidated from voting their conscience on education, infrastructure and some social programs. Any politician in Bonneville County that wants to get elected will likely support INL funding, regardless of party affiliation. So Zollinger’s support is appreciated, but Morrison and de Angelis will be strong supporters as well.
Medicaid expansion is an example of a differentiating issue.
Fringe advocates like Doyle Beck don’t necessarily want people to die, an allegation he recently claimed, but they are completely lacking any semblance of empathy for anyone caught in the coverage gap due to a program that evolved rather than strategically planned. To paint these people with a broad brush as just lazy and unwilling to work harder to increase income is inhuman.
Some recipients may game the system and should be weeded out, but not the majority. Further, Beck, Smith, Zollinger, Ehardt, McGeachin, et al. complain that taxes will go up if Medicaid is expanded and do not admit that indigent care, also a tax burden, will decrease taxes. Tax increases will be offset by federal cost sharing, which Idaho has missed out on for years. Expansion is a stopgap measure, not a permanent solution.
But it is hypocritical for wealthy people like Beck to complain that taxes may go up with Medicaid expansion when he just got a huge tax cut from congressional Republicans that added to the deficit. I suggest their motive is less about an ideology of limiting the size of government and more about simple greed.
This makes me wonder if all members of the board have an equal vote? I hope new management isn’t in the pocket of the hard right wing. In any case, a wishy-washy column like this may lead readers to the wrong conclusion even if they read it very carefully.