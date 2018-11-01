The Post Register Editorial Board endorsement for District 30 Representative baffles me. Over 50 percent of your column talked about Pat Tucker and touted her numerous strengths as a candidate. You only mentioned Gary Marshall’s teaching career and endorsed Marshall based on two things.
One, you said Marshall has pledged to respect the will of the voters on Prop 2. Pat Tucker and her campaign team worked hard to obtain signatures on petitions to get the initiative on the ballot, and she is very clear in her support of Medicaid expansion and vows to work on funding once it passes.
Marshall’s campaign web page states he opposes entitlement programs. Medicaid is considered an entitlement program. He can’t have it both ways. How can he really support Medicaid expansion when his stated principles oppose entitlements? If elected, will he genuinely stand up to the Republican platform and work and vote to fund Medicaid expansion?
Secondly, and the most troubling and weakest reason for your endorsement, was the board heaping praise on Mr. Marshall for showing character by repudiating the attacks on Jeff Thompson put out by Idaho Freedom Action. Your praise is disingenuous because it implies Mr. Marshall did something extraordinary by repudiating the expenditures attacking Jeff Thompson.
No, Mr. Marshall just did what should have been done – something no more extraordinary than Pat Tucker would have also done if the same situation arose in her primary. Financial disclosure reports on the Secretary of State’s website show Mr. Marshall did accept direct funding in the amount of $1,000 from Doyle Beck, one of the directors of the IFA, the organization that perpetrated the attacks on Thompson. The acceptance of the $1,000 from an IFA director should negate your praise of his character in this circumstance.
The column also stated that Pat Tucker shows a deep understanding of the important issues facing all Idahoans and that she rightly decries the politics of cruelty, has sound reasons for opposing ending the sales tax on groceries and making sure Idahoans can obtain a fair living wage. She stands tall for education and safe schools.
The board even made the point of saying Mr. Marshall would do well to listen to Ms. Tucker’s perspective on the living wage issue. If you truly believe a living wage for all Idahoans is a good thing, why not endorse the candidate that has an actual positive stance and not just hope your candidate might someday listen to good advice?
With all the strengths the board saw in Ms. Tucker, the board should have had the courage to endorse her. And the board’s logic for not doing so is faulty at best and partisan at worst.