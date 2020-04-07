George Wuerthner’s opinion piece in the Feb. 21 edition of the Post Register once again repeats the tired, worn-out narrative of us (ranchers) vs. them (environmentalists) that we Westerners, frankly, don’t have time for. There is a name for his belief that livestock production is “the single biggest environmental problem” to the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. It’s called “reductionist thinking,” and it’s running rampant across our nation and planet. The temptation to simplify a complex system, fix one element and ignore the unintended consequences leads to poor outcomes. In the case of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, that outcome would be increased human development where once stood a working ranch.
Cows and sheep we can deal with. It’s the human influx that scares me. It’s this challenge that will take all the smarts, collaborative effort, patience and persistence we can muster.
Bozeman, located in the northern heart of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, is the fastest growing city of its size in the nation. This, along with figures of over 4 million annual visitors to Yellowstone National Park every year — and we’re still blaming cows?
I have no quarrel with Wuerthner and his kind — in theory. They love what I love. I too worry that human activity threatens species of all kinds. But we must look past black and white opinions about who is to blame. Herbivores have cycled carbon by eating grass and forbs for thousands of years and are a natural part of the ecosystem. Green and growing plants, harvested responsibly, feed the soil and use dung and urine as fertilizer. Sheep and cows, though domesticated, do the job pretty much the same as their wild counterparts, only they can be managed in a modern sense in a reluctantly modern world.
Ranchers can, and are, learning and improving their grazing practices. Many of us caring for livestock understand the value of biodiversity, riparian health, pollinator habitat and soil resiliency. We know the benefits of beavers to a watershed. We realize our animals impact the ecosystem and find ways those impacts don’t extract from landscape health, but instead contribute to the whole by managing grazing in ways that benefit other species.
Let’s be honest. Do folks like Wuerthner celebrate when ranchers strive to fit within their environmental context in a positive way? Or is it really about doing away with those nasty ranchers all together?
The Greater Yellowstone Coalition, the target of Wuerthner’s diatribe, recognizes the value of private working ranches. They understand that migrating mule deer, pronghorn and elk that spend their summers in Yellowstone Park and surrounding public lands, need winter habitat as well, much of which is found on private lands kept open and accessible by ranchers. Modifying fence design so that wildlife can pass through, over and under those fences — a Greater Yellowstone Coalition effort Wuerthner belittles — means ranchers and wildlife can coexist.
Caroline Byrd, outgoing executive director of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, said it best when she gave credit to those individuals and groups that can “set aside perceived differences, sit down, (and) talk without throwing rocks.” She realizes, as do an ever-increasing number of modern environmentalists, that “people, their values, livelihoods, and families, are the key to lasting tangible conservation success.”
Newcomers to our beloved landscapes will follow our lead if we have the courage, and yes, the humility, to stand together. Let’s share this magnificent resource that is the West — join hands, pocketbooks, resources and passion and protect the land we cherish.