The Idaho Freedom Index is such a trusted and accurate measure of whether our state lawmakers are conservative or liberal, and this is evidenced by the fact that both Democrats and Republicans in name only are starting to find ways to use it to their advantage.
Consider how liberal Democrats always, every single year, land at the bottom of the scale, meaning they show little love for conservative principles. These Democrats claim they don’t read the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s analyses of a bill’s impact on government growth, constitutionality and free-market principles. I’m not sure I believe them since the Democrats, like RINO Republicans, always make time to complain about a negative number of a Freedom Index analysis. Whether they read the analyses or not, the result has been consistently failing grades for the eight sessions the Index has been in existence. In all this time, no Republican has ever scored lower than the lowest-scoring Democrat.
The Democrats, however, don’t seem to mind the low grades. Often they wear their Freedom Index score as a badge of courage, a demonstration that they voted to expand all manner of government programs and services or wrote new regulations for Idaho businesses. Devotion to big government is a huge deal among a lot of Democrats. In races where centrism is called for, Democrats have used the Freedom Index to show how balanced they can be. I recall several years ago, a Democrat from Lewiston told voters that his Freedom Index score showed that he was the most conservative of the Democrats elected to go to Boise.
The RINOs use the Freedom Index too. They use it to attack conservative Republican lawmakers who score highly on the Freedom Index. They claim that the score merely shows alignment with the Freedom Foundation and those lower-scoring legislators are the “true conservatives.” That simply makes no sense, as the lower you are on the Index, the closer your voting record aligns with Democrats.
The lowest scoring legislators on the Freedom Index are Democrats: Reps. Sally Toone, Melissa Wintrow and Sen. Grant Burgoyne: 36%, 36% and 37%. The highest scoring legislators on the Freedom Index are Republicans: Chad Christensen, Christy Zito and Heather Scott: 98%, 97% and 97%. Now take a close look at the scores for Sen. Van Burtenshaw, and Reps. Jerald Raymond and Rod Furniss: 55%, 52% and 63%.
This means Burtenshaw, Raymond and Furniss vote more closely to liberal Democrats than conservative Republicans. Yet for some reason, Burtenshaw, Raymond and Furniss parade themselves out to voters as conservatives. The reason for that is because they know that’s what Republican voters in Idaho want. So they’ll say anything to get elected. The three have even teamed up to put mailers out that say they are conservatives. Representatives Doug Ricks and Britt Raybould have also been touting “conservative” voting records. But they’re just 63% apiece on the Freedom Index.
Candidates keep using the word conservative because they know it means a lot to Idaho’s conservative Republican voters. Voters depend on incumbents to accurately convey what they have been doing at our Statehouse. The Freedom Index is a truth test. It allows voters to see just how accurate their self-assessment is when state representatives and senators use the word conservative to describe their records. But it also has an unexpected use: It allows RINOs to find new ways to attack actual conservatives. And it allows liberal Democrats to determine who is truest to their increasingly radical left agenda. Now there’s another use: determining which Republicans have voting patterns that come closet to mirroring liberal Democrats.