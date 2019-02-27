I want to make something very clear, after reading a recent Post Register article: I do not favor the aggressive timber wolf inhabiting Idaho. On Feb. 18, I voted against the wolf depredation bill because it is outlandishly expensive, and it creates more government.
Representative Laurie Lickley used an emotional argument, stating she appreciated that we have more cattle in Idaho than people. She went on to state that she wanted to keep it that way. I agree with her end goal; however, I do not agree with her promotion of the means to reach that end goal. I believe her promotion of this expensive means may be promoting cronyism. Who is benefiting from this expensive means to “control wolves?”
The Wolf Control Board is another insufficient government agency. We can be far more effective using sport hunting and trapping, without spending taxpayer money. I have hunted this species of wolf. They have been detrimental to our wildlife and livestock. They are overly aggressive; they sport kill and waste many kills. They are not native to Idaho.
Our native wolf is nearly extinct, thanks to the introduction of this Canadian wolf. It was never a “re-introduction.” I do not want them here. Therefore, please don’t equate my vote with being pro-wolf.
We have doled out a total of $1.8 million in 4 years to kill a total of 262 wolves through the Wolf Control Board. This has cost taxpayers, sportsmen and ranchers $7,000 per wolf. This is absurd, especially when our sportsman and trappers can do it with no cost to the Idaho taxpayer.
On the House floor, Representative Marc Gibbs stated wolves could not be controlled by sport hunting. I strongly disagree, and the statistics speak otherwise. Under the current hunting restrictions and limitations, sportsmen kill 270 wolves a year in Idaho. This is the same amount per year that the board killed in 4 years. I am not a mathematician, but I would say sport hunting is far more effective.
We need to loosen up wolf hunting regulations. We need to allow more tags, longer seasons, and other means to kill them. We don’t need to spend more taxpayer money on the permanent creation of another government bureaucracy.
The passing of this bill in the House was hailed as a conservative victory. Was it really? The unnecessary expansion of government and the frivolous spending of tax dollars is not conservatism. It is not conservatism, even if it is under the guise of preserving our wildlife and livestock.
I have been around government much of my adult life. Government is rarely efficient. Government is rarely reasonable. Efficiency and rationality rarely go hand-in-hand when one is spending someone else’s money. It would be refreshing if the main body of government cared about being frugal with taxpayer dollars.