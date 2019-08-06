As an elected board member of the Idaho Falls Auditorium District, I want to point out some facts about the IFAD. The IFAD board of directors is comprised of five volunteer board members with a chairperson (Terri Gazdik) who has served over six years on the board of directors, and three board members who have served over two years on the board and a new member that was elected in May 2019.
The executive director Rob Spear and a part-time administrative assistant comprise the staff of the IFAD. The underlying purpose of the IFAD is to provide the funding for the event center with the Idaho Falls lodging five percent room tax, private donations including naming rights and certificates of participation.
Upon securing the necessary funding, the construction phase of the center itself will proceed and then oversight of the management plan for the “Mountain America Center” by a professional facility management entity (Centennial Management is expected to fill this role).
Every board member and staff member is directly accountable for every expenditure made to accomplish this goal. The funding mechanism for the IFAD is a 5 percent room tax that is collected by the hotels, motels and the bed and breakfast inns located within the city limits of Idaho Falls only. There is no funding by Bonneville County or any other public entity. Public records are also maintained and kept by the IFAD at the office on Constitution Way — there is absolute transparency of the revenues and expenditures of the IFAD.
The IFAD’s current and past boards of directors have been diligent in this process. The IFAD board has approved $2,275,000 for our share of the design and construction of the roadways and bridges needed to access the site donated by Ball Ventures. This work is currently underway in Snake River Landing.
The total cost for this project currently stands at $62,000,000 present value. Yes, IFAD has over $10,000,000 in DD accounts but is in the process of securing the additional, substantial funding to start the construction phase of the event center itself — with the issuance of certificates of participation ($40,000,000) and private-sourced donations (up to $15,000,000).
Mountain America Credit Union has secured the naming rights of the center itself with a generous donation announced recently.