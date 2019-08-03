Open up a newspaper, turn on the TV or listen to any newscast on the radio, and you’ll likely be exposed to anti-Trump rhetoric. It’s become so acute that cynics are now accusing the president, and even his followers, of being racists and fascists.
A former president of the United States once said the following concerning illegal immigrants at one of his State of the Union addresses to congress: “All Americans, not only in the states most heavily affected but in every place in this country are rightfully disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country. The jobs they hold might otherwise be held by citizens or legal immigrants. The public services they use impose burdens on our taxpayers. That’s why our administration is moved aggressively to secure our borders more.”
Who made that statement?
It was former President Bill Clinton on Jan. 24, 1995.
President Donald Trump’s policy on our southern border is similar to Clinton’s stand on this issue. When Clinton made his strong immigration statement, that was OK, but when Trump says virtually the same thing, he’s accused of being a racist and a bigot. This is hypocrisy with a double standard.
The Democratic Party, once a decent political organization, has shifted radically to the left in just one generation.
Meanwhile, there are irresponsible liberals who thoughtlessly use the terms “fascism” and “concentration camps” when comparing our southern border detention facilities used to temporarily house illegal aliens. There is absolutely no correlation between Auschwitz, Bergen-Belsen, Dachau, etc. during WWII in Germany verses today’s encampments by the Mexican border.
This is especially repugnant to me as a person of German descent.
My family suffered under the dictates of the Führer Adolph Hitler even though they weren’t Jews; they were Evangelical Lutherans. My cousin Botho, a teenager just 19-years old, was killed on the Romanian front in 1944. My Uncle Max was shot in one of his eyes where he was partially blinded for the rest of his life.
By any standard, comparing our immigrant holding facilities to Nazi concentration camps is outrageous. Shame on Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, other Democratic leaders and ignorant liberals who continue to make this indefensible accusation.
They should know better.
Now, the latest anti-Trump mischaracterization involves Congressman Elijah Cummings, D-Baltimore. President Trump has been very critical of Cummings for doing little over the past 20 years to improve living conditions in Maryland’s largest and most corrupt city.
Cummings is black.
Once again, liberals are howling “racist.”
The ethnic background and the color of Cummings’ skin are irrelevant with no racial prejudice towards him. Rather, deplorable conditions within Cummings’ seventh district is relevant, very relevant.
Tens of millions of federal dollars the past few decades have been wasted by corrupt politicians, including Cummings, for not straightening out Baltimore’s shambles. There’s plenty of garbage, and yes, even rats, littering many of the streets, which never should be happening in our great country. Cummings is at least partially responsible for this deplorable situation where there ought to have been greater federal oversight from him and his staff.
Advice to Democrats and liberals: Stop playing the race card. You should be owning up to the fact that minorities in government make mistakes too and that being critical of them is not necessarily racist.