Like the boy who cried wolf in Aesop’s Fables, Donald Trump is such a prolific and blatant liar that, even if he told the truth, who could believe him? It has been documented that he told over 2,000 lies or falsehoods during his first year in office alone and is now purportedly up to 7,000 lies.
After watching Trump on TV attempt to cultivate fear and loathing of the other (as in the sky is falling), and fabricate border wall justifications, here are a few of my thoughts on the matter.
First, Trump has repeatedly promised the American public that Mexico would pay for the wall, so was this just another lie to add to his growing list?
Second, one of the major tenants of capitalism is the law of supply and demand, and the demand for drugs lies within the borders of the U.S. Perhaps we should take care of our own house on the demand side first?
Third, the demand for dirt-cheap labor, i.e., for people who are willing to work long hours in agricultural, food industry and service jobs, at below minimum wage with no health benefits, stems from the fact that most Americans do not want to do these unsavory types of labor-intensive jobs. In order to “Make America Great Again”, employers are going to have to pay hotel maids, dairy workers, fruit pickers, and meat packers a heck of a lot more money!
Finally, illegal immigrants rarely commit serious crimes, especially those who are seeking asylum and have lost family members due to their own violent and unstable governments. Witness the mass murders due to gun violence perpetrated by our own citizens the last few years if you need something to be afraid of. And here are a couple of facts for you to chew on: most homicide victims are black Americans who live in racially segregated neighborhoods with high rates of poverty, and even more striking, nearly two-thirds of all gun deaths in the U.S. are suicides.
If you need to fear anything, fear a president who embraces chaos and animus just for the thrill of it, encourages scapegoat tactics, bullies, eschews decency, perpetrates the myth of white male victimhood, banks on tribalism, nationalism, and repudiates objectivity, science and facts. This is a president who assaults the norms of civility, the free press, and any expert who disagrees with him, and holds government employees hostage to a cultivated, fake crisis.
Trump is truly an avatar of narcissism, childish behavior and ignorance. Americans need look no further than the current president to have something tangible to fear.