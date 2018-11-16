Mark Fuller’s latest guest opinion stated with patriarchal glee that, from the Republican Party leadership’s perspective, Idaho’s government is “not bound to follow the will” or “subject to the whim” of the majority of Idahoans. Think about it: Republican leadership doesn’t believe it has to represent all Idahoans or follow the will of the majority of Idahoans. We heard this same message during the recent legislative debates and discussions – several candidates said they can do whatever they want to do, not necessarily what you think you elected them to do.
Mr. Fuller states with disdain: “Direct democracy is mob rule. When issues arise, everyone votes and the majority controls. …The majority can vote to take away your property or freedoms.”
Apparently, he advocates: When issues arise, the party elite vote and the minority controls. The minority can vote to take away your property or freedoms.
Mr. Fuller conveniently glosses over the definition of a republic: “A government in which supreme power resides in a body of citizens entitled to vote and is exercised by elected officers and representatives responsible to them and governing according to law.” That is, the ultimate power to govern our country lies with the people, not with a patriarchal legislature that decides what is good or bad for its “children” (the citizens of Idaho).
Mr. Fuller states further: “The words democracy, democratic and democrat never appear in the Constitution, its amendments, the Declaration of Independence or any of the constitutions of the states” to convince us his patriarchal model of governance is justified. He conveniently glosses over the Idaho Constitution which states: “The people reserve to themselves the power to approve or reject at the polls any act or measure passed by the legislature… a referendum… and enact the same at the polls independent of the legislature… an initiative.”
That sounds pretty democratic to me.
Let’s be clear, the purpose of Mr. Fuller’s article is to inform his children that the Republican Party leadership knows better than the voters what is good for Idaho. Therefore, that leadership is serving notice that it does not have to follow the “will of the people” and that it can and it will impose its own personal desires on us by overturning the people’s decisions on Propositions 1 and 2.
Our legislature showed similar patriarchal disdain for the people before. For example, when Idahoans voted for term limits in 1994, 1996, 1998 and 2000, the Republican Idaho Legislature had the audacity to overturn these votes in 2002. And, when Idahoans overturned the legislature’s ill-conceived “Luna Laws” and special interests wanted to stifle the rights of animal-rights activists, the legislature changed Idaho law to make it much more difficult to pass referendums and initiatives.
Call us a democracy or call us a republic; however, watch carefully the purveyors of those words. Are they proponents for governing Idaho according to “the will of the people” or are they proponents of governing Idaho to enrich themselves and to satisfy their own wants and desires?