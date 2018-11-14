U.S. Department of Energy cleanup contractor Fluor Idaho has issued a report on the causes of the transuranic waste drums that blew their lids off last April at the Idaho National Laboratory’s Radioactive Waste Management Complex. And that report blows the lid off the DOE’s excuses about the accident.
If DOE regulations and hazardous waste laws, including the state-issued RCRA permit, had been complied with, the accident would not have happened. And numerous opportunities were missed for Fluor Idaho to learn that they were playing fire — finely divided uranium more susceptible to serious oxidation than the more commonly encountered form of uranium from the Rocky Flats weapons plant called “roaster oxide.”
A fire had occurred last December when a waste container with this form of uranium was opened at the Advanced Mixed Waste Treatment Facility. And despite this, a drum known to contain large amounts of the same form of uranium was sent to the Accelerated Retrieval Project V fabric enclosure despite its RCRA permit forbidding such material.
The drums that one by one expelled their powdery radioactive contents throughout the ARP V enclosure just hours after workers had gone home.
The first smoldering drum set off fire alarms. The fire department responded, but because of radiation monitor malfunction, they were unaware that radioactive airborne contamination inside the fabric tension membrane enclosure was far above normal. Radiological control personnel came to assist the firefighters 43 minutes after requested. The responders had inadequate knowledge of the materials in the drums which also hampered their efforts.
The second drum exploded just after emergency responders exited the facility. The integrity of the enclosure could have been compromised by the heat and also by one of the ejected lids which penetrated a layer of the enclosure.
It is no small miracle that tragedy did not occur that night.
Of about 20,000 drums of waste that had been exhumed from burial in the 1970s, a few thousand drums of waste had been characterized for years simply as contents “unknown.” Then a few years ago, the waste known to have resulted from various processes for weapons production was designated as SD-176 waste.
Dozens of possible chemicals were ascribed to this catch-all category for powdery material considered “homogeneous solids” of the kind from Rocky Flats nuclear weapons plant where Portland cement-like material had been added to drums with various chemical and finely divided radionuclide and metal wastes.
No analyses were conducted for chemical compatibility and reactive and pyrophoric materials for the SD-176 waste as required by hazardous waste RCRA laws. On top of that, no nuclear safety analysis was conducted to mitigate the hazards of this new SD-176 waste stream. The day of the accident, uranium from one drum was mixed with the unknown material in other drums to distribute the uranium among the drums. Now supplied with oxygen from the repackaging, the uranium began oxidizing and heating up the drums. The heat enabled another chemical reaction that rapidly produced methane from the beryllium carbide in the drums. The DOE also violated its radioactive waste management regulations by not having a plan for disposing of the waste prior to processing it. Current Waste Isolation Pilot Plant waste acceptance criteria were not being applied.
The cause of the accident appears to be the pervasive management culture that ignored DOE regulations and state and federal laws in order to streamline the processing of the radioactive and chemically hazardous waste.
The DOE, Fluor Idaho and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality all pretended that the waste was being treated in accordance with laws and regulations. But it wasn’t. Heaven help us if the DOE obtains more authority to reclassify its radioactive waste to shortcut cleanup and disposal.