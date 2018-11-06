The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, is a topic of constant debate. Food stamps have been used as a buzzword in headlines for years, and even more recently as Donald Trump has talked about his opposition to the existing program.
As much as SNAP is debated, many people are unclear about what the program does and who is using it. I would like to clear up a few common myths about SNAP.
1. The “Welfare Queen.”
I’ve heard outrageous stories about people using food stamps to buy alcohol, cigarettes and luxury foods like lobsters and steaks. Missouri senator, Rick Brattin, even said that people are “purchasing filet mignons and crab legs.”
In reality, the benefit amount is about $4 a person per day, which is about $1.30 per meal. Food stamps cannot be used to buy prepared food or non-food products (cigarettes, alcohol, cleaning supplies, medicine, cosmetics, etc.) Someone could save up their benefits to buy expensive groceries for a special occasion, but too often, the benefit amount is not enough to purchase an adequate amount of food for day-to-day consumption.
2. People are selling their SNAP benefits for cash.
In the past food stamp cards were issued, and could be sold for cash. During that time about 4 percent of food stamp money was lost to fraud. This is why electronic benefits transfer (EBT) cards are used now. With an EBT card, you would have to trust the buyer with your card and your pin number, hoping that they would return it to you. Furthermore, “trafficking” your EBT card is the fastest way to be permanently disqualified from benefits and receive an up to $100,000 fine for each offense.
Food stamp fraud is extremely rare. The amount of money lost to food stamp trafficking is about 1.3 percent annually, which is much less than any other assistance program. Frankly, the “black market” for EBT cards is largely an urban legend.
3. SNAP benefits reward laziness.
People on SNAP are usually employed. They just have low paying jobs. The truth is that blue-collar jobs do not pay a living wage. This is partly because the federal minimum wage has not increased in proportion to the rising cost of living in this country.
Unemployed people receiving SNAP benefits are typically disabled, children or seniors. People who are unemployed, but able to work are required to be actively seeking employment to keep their benefits.
So why does this myth go on? Because it’s easier to take assistance away from people who you believe are lazy and undeserving.
We can fight these myths and help hungry Americans. I implore you to talk to Senators Risch and Crapo and Representatives Labrador and Simpson about SNAP and the Farm Bill, as well as engaging congressional candidates about negotiating a final Farm Bill.
Idaho needs to reject the House’s attacks on SNAP and instead support the Senate’s direction by drafting a final bipartisan farm bill that defends SNAP.