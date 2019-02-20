“You get an ID, I’ll give you a job.”
Nine more powerful words were never spoken to a man who goes by the name Bodhi. For most Idahoans, showing ID is a low bar to clear if it means obtaining gainful employment. Bodhi is not most Idahoans.
He was homeless.
He’s an ex-convict.
He wanted a job.
All he needed was identification.
What ensued was a six-month journey through Idaho’s bureaucracy that ended in Bodhi getting his picture ID and a job working for a cement company.
In the process, we helped form a task force with the Idaho Department of Transportation, DMV and the Idaho Department of Corrections where everyone learned about Bodhi’s plight and how difficult the system was making it for people who want to work.
Idaho’s prisons are now issuing photo IDs to newly released inmates so they don’t have to go through what Bodhi did. Facilities in Boise, Pocatello and Orofino are already online. Officials hope to get the machines installed in the rest of the state prisons by the Fall of 2019.
The reason for this program is simple. When inmates get out, they don’t want to go back. It’s much safer and cheaper for all of us if they can get jobs, pay taxes and sustain themselves. The first step down that path starts with obtaining photo identification.
Showing ID is among the most routine things we do. We need it to get a birth certificate or social security card, to rent a car or to vote. In Bodhi’s case, he needed one to get a job. When Idahoans face so many barriers to getting ahead, obtaining an ID should not be added to the list.
The inmate ID program is another example of a bipartisan national trend toward revamping how we administer America’s criminal justice system. Whether it’s bail reform, rethinking mandatory minimums or improving prison administration, leaders of all political affiliations are putting aside their differences to produce a system that protects constitutional principles, strengthen public safety, and empower men and women to return to the world as productive citizens.
This program also puts Idaho ahead of the curve on a national level. Only a handful of states have systems in place to provide released inmates with identification. Leaders with Idaho’s Department of Corrections and Transportation Department should be hailed for thinking longterm. They understand the identification program is, at its foundation, a public safety issue. The men and women who have done their time want to return to their families, their communities and the workplace. The last thing they want to do is go back to prison or end up homeless or unemployed.
Bodhi perfectly expressed that ideal upon receiving his ID when he said, “Thank you for making me human again.”
He remains employed by that cement company to this very day. He rents his own room and drives a red work truck, paid for with his earnings.
Putting systems in place that help keep inmates out of jail and in a position to empower themselves is a quality investment for all Idahoans.
