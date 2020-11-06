Record temperatures across the West, including a record 121 degrees in southern California by Los Angeles. Massive wildfires have charred millions of acres, including record large blazes in Oregon, Colorado, Arizona and California, and the resulting smoke spread across the entire West. Half of the country is experiencing severe drought. Hurricanes ravage the southeast. Do we need more evidence that climate change is real?
In the face of climate change, society must accelerate the storage of atmospheric carbon if we hope to slow and eventually reverse the climate crisis’ worst effects. One of the most effective and inexpensive ways to store carbon is in our forests.
Yet we have many misinformed politicians, foresters and the U.S. Forest Service proposing that we log more forests based on the flawed assumptions that timber harvest will slow or preclude large blazes.
The “let cuts more trees” narrative runs directly counter to the climate science, which finds that logging is a major factor contributing significant greenhouse gas emissions to the atmosphere, intensifying climate warming.
Across the lower 48 states, logging-related emissions are 7.6 times higher than the combined release from all-natural disturbances like fire and insects. Indeed, Oregon logging contributes to 35% of the state’s emissions — more than all transportation from cars to jets.
Even the charred landscapes resulting from large fires store significant amounts of carbon. Keep in mind that what burns in a high severity fire is the fine fuels like needles, cones and small branches. What remains are the boles (snags), roots and soil, which is where the bulk of all carbon is stored.
By contrast, when a tree is logged, we remove the large boles and effectively reduce the carbon storage for decades to centuries.
For instance, one study found that 65% of the forest carbon removed by logging Oregon’s forests in the past 115 years was released to the atmosphere, with only 19% stored in long-lived products like wood houses, while 16% is in landfills.
Fires and insects are both symptoms of climate-driven natural events: The warmer the climate, the more intense and massive wildfires and insect outbreaks that will occur. Thus logging, by releasing large amounts of carbon into the atmosphere, promotes these events.
Unfortunately, there is a push to log our forests in the name of “forest health” and fire prevention.
Ironically, logging will only release more carbon into the atmosphere, exacerbating the very factors that enhance fire spread and insect attacks. Logging effects on carbon storage are long-lived. It takes upwards of 350 years to restore carbon in forests degraded by logging.
One of the best ways to create carbon storage reserves is to designate more wilderness and other preserves like national parks where logging is prohibited.
Beyond the roadless lands that might qualify for wilderness, we should also immediately begin the of other federal lands degraded by past logging, roading and forest “deforestation.”
All large fires are the result of climate/weather-driven extreme events. Logging, by releasing more carbon into the air, contributes to these large blazes.
It’s time to get off the “reduce the fuels” bandwagon and begin to focus on making communities safe by reducing the flammability of homes and by keeping as much carbon in the forest as possible. Logging won’t do that.