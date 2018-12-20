“I am not an advocate for frequent changes in laws and Constitutions. But laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind. As that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths discovered and manners and opinions change, with the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also to keep pace with the times.”
— Thomas Jefferson
The pages of the Post Register have been filled with much debate over the meaning of words like “democracy” and “republic.” However, arguing semantics about our government misses the important point: The founders of this country expected people and society to progress.
Thomas Jefferson expected society to move forward to such an extent that he thought the Constitution should be made to expire every couple of decades so that it could be rewritten, insisting that civilized society shouldn’t “remain ever under the regimen of their barbarous ancestors.”
In the end, our Constitution provides us with a stable framework for making laws, as well as a mechanism for expressing the changes we have seen in society — and allowing for greater participation in the workings of our government.
Over the course of our country’s history, we’ve had to push against the powers that be to gain recognition for overlooked populations. After all, back in the time of our founders, the people allowed to vote were male landowners (mostly white). Today, you don’t have to be wealthy enough to own land in order to vote. We even allow women and people of color into the voting booth.
As a result, our leaders and policies are slowly starting to reflect the changing reality of America. Additionally, technology makes it possible for more people than ever to follow what’s happening in the halls of power, and to join in the debate over what our priorities should be.
Are we a country that should use force in other countries? Are we the kind of people who put children in cages? Do we think education is a worthwhile investment in our children? Can affordable health care provide a net benefit to society? This is just a sampling of the questions our citizens are debating all over the country right now.
Here in Idaho, in accordance with the Constitution of the United States, and in accordance with Idaho’s constitution, We the People have made clear that affordable healthcare should be a priority through a ballot measure. Our legislators need to recognize that and fund the law without amendment. We still have some way to go, but we have moved to a point where the ideals put forth in the Declaration of Independence are closer to fruition than they have been in more than 200 years.
As citizens, we are the equals of our legislators.