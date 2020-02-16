I am concerned by recent reports of our state Legislature’s interest in preventing cities and counties from enacting local ordinances banning handheld cellular devices. Local government action on this issue has been born out of necessity.
Distracted driving has been compared to an epidemic, and the public’s safety is at stake. This is why the Idaho Falls City Council and other jurisdictions across the state have chosen to act locally. Timely action was needed to adequately protect our citizens.
I believe that governance closest to the people is a very important principle. When the state undermines local government efforts, it can be alarming, especially when we are seeking to protect the lives, health and safety of city residents and visitors.
We would not have found it necessary to act locally if the state had enacted common sense distracted-driving laws.
One argument often heard against distracted driving regulation suggests that rural areas should be exempt from the ban on handhelds. While there is some logic in this, it is patently illogical to keep cities and counties from adopting rules within their own jurisdictions. Please don’t hamstring our ability to protect our citizenry and visitors. What fits for one may not always fit for all.
Idaho Falls residents have shown overwhelming support for the hands-free ordinance. I personally have heard from hundreds of people in support and only two against. Multiple cities from all around the state have passed local ordinances to mitigate this danger. Boise is the most recent city to take action. Yet, now, state legislators are considering banning all of us from having the ability to enact these common-sense laws to protect people.
My hope, as the author of the Idaho Falls hands-free ordinance, was to inspire our legislators to take lifesaving action and enact a statewide hands-free ordinance. Distracted driving is a dangerous behavior that places everyone at risk.
If exempting rural areas from consideration or having uniformity of law across multiple jurisdictions is what is holding our representatives back, may I suggest that allowing cities to adopt a uniform code, authored at the state level and adopted locally as desired, could solve this conundrum. This cooperative approach results in a classic win-win for Idaho and its cities.
To the unconvinced, I understand that it is inconvenient not to use a phone while driving. But placing everyone around you at risk is not acceptable. As a former firefighter and paramedic, it is ingrained in me to choose citizen safety over convenience every time.
To our elected officials in Boise, I say lead, follow or step aside. But above all, don’t prohibit local governments from continuing to enact laws to promote the health, welfare, safety and well-being of all those who live in and visit our communities.