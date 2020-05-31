David Taylor contends that the Idaho Freedom Foundation is a special interest group. He is absolutely right. Freedom and liberty is the “special interest.” The same freedom was fought for in the “war in heaven,” the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, World War I and II, Vietnam and so on. Today, we are still in a war for freedom and Liberty. It’s a war in which we are “losing our freedoms inch by inch.” Communism and socialism are being forced on us by well-intentioned legislators who vote for more taxes, more regulations, more licensing, and more picking of winners and losers.
The Freedom Foundation’s “special interest” is freedom. And because freedom is the interest that the organization pursues, when legislation is considered that grows government, thus restricting freedom, this legislation always gets a negative score on the Freedom Index. When a bill shrinks government, thus expanding freedom, this legislation always gets a positive score on the Freedom Index.
For all the newspaper articles written lately about the Freedom Index, no one has actually taken the time to explain the nuts and bolts of how Rod Furniss, Doug Ricks, Britt Raybould, Van Burtenshaw, and Jerald Raymond managed to score D’s and F’s on the Freedom Index, similar to the scores received by most liberal Boise Democrats.
Too often Idaho Republican legislators vote in lock step with liberal Democrats. Senate Pro Tem Brent Hill was among the Republicans who joined with Democrats to approve of the American Civil Liberty Union's No. 1 agenda item for the 2020 legislative session: a bill to tell employers they’re not allowed to ask whether a prospective employee has a felony conviction. The bill said an employer can’t ask, can’t advertise “no felons allowed” and can’t put a question about it on a job application. The bill passed the Senate and was on its way to passing the House before the coronavirus stopped it.
Bills that have wide appeal to liberals pass all the time when Republicans side with Democrats to create new government agencies and impose new regulations and higher fees on small businesses and ordinary Idahoans.
The politicians that Taylor defends voted to make it harder for doctors to get paid for their services and took away their freedom of speech to let credit bureaus know when they have not been compensated. They voted to create a massive government database containing the personal information of Idahoans stored across multiple agencies. They voted to continue a crony tax break that allows the government to pick winners and losers in the economy while everyone else picks up the tab.
It’s votes like these that caused Furniss, Ricks, Raybould and Burtenshaw to do so poorly on the Freedom Index. It wasn’t just one bill here or there that caused their records to be what they are. It’s a series. Sometimes our local legislators were among the only Republicans to team with Democrats to support or oppose a bill. Furniss and Raymond don’t want you to know that they were among a handful of Republicans to vote against a bill that would have prevented local governments from hitting you up for a property tax increase every few months.
Freedom is probably the most special of all interests. It is so sacred and so incredibly important that every legislator swears an oath to uphold the Constitution — that document that protects our freedoms and God-given rights. Defense of the Constitution shouldn’t make us be labeled old fashioned, far-right, ultra-conservative libertarian or religious nuts.
Freedom is important. Shouldn’t lawmakers be graded on it? Shouldn’t we as voters hold them accountable for their grades?