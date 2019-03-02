Let’s contrast the words above. First our precious freedom. People here live in wide-open spaces. Like unbridled mustangs, we declare: “Don’t fence me in.” In “Call of the Wild” a sled dog yearns to leave its traces to live free. As a child in southern Utah, I watched my uncle trap and sell wild animals to places like The Big Rock Candy Mountain. I was impressed by the animals innate fear, anger and effort to escape. Animals/people have gnawed and cut off parts of their own bodies to escape entrapment.
Among my favorite stories are military adventures about getting and keeping independence. Many Americans fought and died for our freedom. Individual freedom continues to be the essence of life. It’s instinctive and eternal, a God-given right. With freedom comes responsibility. It matters how we use it. For example, we need to fight threats like totalitarianism.
Totalitarianism is horrendous. It has caused shocking damage and sorrow to countries and people, flooding world history with oppression. It can happen anywhere and anytime when people aren’t vigilant. It’s like a drug. It captures victims before they know it. Politicians promise the masses “unrealistic” things, most of which expand oppressive central control. The people become trapped. Leftist politicians are trying this now in our country. Don’t take the bait.
Totalitarian governments take complete control. Strong central governments don’t allow free expression. They are authoritarian and autocratic. Your opinions become irrelevant. You become irrelevant. You’re expendable.
The state controls all of the resources including the people. Other characteristics include control of the press, military, communications/propaganda and politics. I’ve seen the empty faces of people living under these “-isms.” I’ve listened to the voices of many who have suffered under such governments. Totalitarianism has been seen in China, North Korea, Iraq, Nazi Germany, Communist RussFascistcits Italy, and many others. The infamous Rogue’s Gallery includes: Mussolini, Hitler, Mao, Stalin and many others. These miscreants used socialism and/or communism to consolidate power before morphing into tyrants and despots. It’s well documented.
Our current crop of left-wing candidates (who have already announced for the presidency) won’t reach their goal. Candidates who are not socialists will have a better chance. In our democracy, we are in charge, not the government. They are our servants, not masters. That’s what makes us great. We are Americans. My friend (a history professor) and I cry when we talk about our freedom and exploitation of those who don’t have freedom or unwittingly work to lose it.