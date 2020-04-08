Mark Fuller’s concerns regarding primary planning difficulties and loss of his assumed freedoms associated with a potential change in primary dates do not trump the people’s right to public safety. To suggest otherwise is selfish and negligent in the extreme. I do not recognize his claimed right to assemble as important enough to spread a pandemic and threaten my health and the health of others. If necessary, I guarantee that is a right I will fight for. He would clearly have been happier living in a much less educated time. Our forefathers fought for ideals when they did not have a choice.
A major modeling program at the University of Washington is being used to help the federal government predict needs for hospital beds and ventilators, as well as the effects of implementing mitigating actions, like social distancing. If the nation follows all of the common-sense recommendations for mitigating the spread of the coronavirus, there still may be 100,000-200,000 deaths. If the public is stupid enough to follow Fuller’s lead, the loss of life can be over 1 million.
Public gatherings, such as elections (voting by mail excluded), will lead to the worst-case scenarios due to increased person-to-person contact. The prediction for Idaho is 397 deaths. Based on an assumed lethality of 2%, a number used by many analysts, approximately 23,000 Idahoans will get sick. Fuller has no right to suggest primary scheduling or any of his favorite events have priority over our safety. I believe former Senator and Secretary of State John Kerry’s rebuke of Rep. Massey, R-Ky., for requiring half of the House members to risk exposure and travel back to Washington for an in-person vote on the coronavirus relief act applies to Fuller, i.e., “Mark Fuller has tested positive for being an (expletive) and should be quarantined to prevent spread of his massive stupidity.”
Jim Key
Idaho Falls