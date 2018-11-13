Mark Fuller, Mr. chairman of the Bonneville County Republican Party, I was flabbergasted when I read your op-ed. You apparently wrote it before the results of the referendum were in and then you sprung it on us just hours after election results were tallied. Your bottom line was this: Idaho is not a democracy and thus citizens can have no personal say in it.
You say we are obligated to trust our elected leaders regardless of whether or not they listen to us or whether we agree with them. You went on to explain that citizens often make flighty and dangerous decisions and that our input must never, ever be allowed to override the will of the Legislature.
That republic/democracy thing seemed like a red herring to me. You tried to tell us that our nation is a republic and any direct input from citizens is bad, bad, bad. But as I recall we are a democratic republic so we have aspects of both. If you took high school civics then you know that.
I hate to break this to you, but we know that too. We also know that you are grasping at straws in order to justify your desire to nullify Medicaid expansion and disregard the will of the people.
You said, “direct democracy is mob rule” and, “a republic does not have to follow the will of the majority.”
So what you are saying is that the Legislature doesn’t have to abide by a citizen’s initiative that was approved by the secretary of state and passed by a substantive majority of Idaho citizens. So I’m also surmising that by this you mean to say that some legislators in Bonneville County are intending to sabotage Medicaid expansion. Am I correct?
Then you completed your sentence by saying, “particularly if the majority chooses evil.” Evil? Really? You believe that making health care available to 62,000 Idahoans is evil? Where’s your logic in that Mr. Fuller?
In your conclusion, you devolved somehow into saying that direct citizen input will somehow put our freedom at risk. Give me a break. I know that “freedom” is a standard Republican talking point but you are going to have to be more specific in explaining how an avenue for citizen input will put freedom at risk.
You claimed that our legislators “study the facts and understand the issues” and always know what is best. Yet you ignore the insight and expertise of the many physicians and medical providers who have publically advocated for Medicaid expansion. Do legislators know more than doctors? If I choose to listen to my doctor rather than my legislator is there something wrong with that? Mr. Fuller, don’t discount an ordinary citizen’s ability to evaluate the same data that legislators do.
Many of us are not only capable of it, but we are less likely to have conflicts of interest. Had you thought of that?
There’s one other thing you might not want to hear, but the new Governor-Elect, Brad Little, promised to honor Medicaid expansion if it passed. Well, it certainly has passed. If Bonneville County legislators don’t like it they are going to have to have to take it up with him. I realize you are representing a bunch of spoiled brats who have their briefs in a bunch because they don’t like citizen input, but isn’t that just too bad?
Actually Mr. chairman of the Bonneville County Republican Party, I am not convinced that you don’t have faith in the citizens of Idaho. I think it’s more that you and the legislators in your organization aren’t used to having to listen to them. Again, I’m sorry. This is what a democratic republic looks like. Get used to it.