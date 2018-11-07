When Galileo announced that he had shown that the Earth revolved around the sun, the pope and his bishops declared him a heretic and forced him to recant. Even though they made fools of themselves, there were no consequences as the Earth still revolves around the sun.
A potentially similar situation has emerged concerning the global warming controversy, with the exception that there are potentially huge consequences if the worst case scenario comes to pass. The climate is changing in front of our eyes while we continue to destroy the world’s remaining forests and to pump those heavy, heat-absorbing gases into the atmosphere. The heat-retaining gases carbon dioxide and methane, as well as others, are being dumped into the atmosphere at ever-increasing quantities.
For those who claim that global warming is fake science, they need only look at what has been happening over the last 50 years. Since I moved to east Idaho 53 years ago, we’ve stopped getting winters where the temperature drops below -30. The last time I remember a temperature that low was in the early ‘70s. Today it is unusual to see -20.
With the oceans slowly warming and becoming more acidic from carbonic acid that forms when carbon dioxide dissolves in the oceans, the more sensitive forms of sea life (corals) are starting to slip away.
The warming oceans are also pumping more water into the atmosphere that is driving the huge storms that are becoming ever more frequent and intense.
I am amazed that such a large group of people in our country refuse to acknowledge that the climate is changing in front of our eyes. Ships are now exploring bypassing the Suez Canal by sailing around the top of North America. Also, the frequency and intensity of storms around the globe are increasing and causing ever increasing damage.
And yet we continue to dump heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere at prodigious rates accelerating the warming of the planet. The fact that these heavier gases trap much greater amounts of heat than regular air is easily taught in high school science classes. Yet two members of our state legislature from Bonneville County have openly opposed teaching this in Idaho’s schools.
Even though the pope in Galileo’s time is thought of as a fool, he is not considered evil. What will our decedents think of us if we make the world a horribly hot place to live?
But then on the bright side think of all the wonderful scuba diving destinations as our coastal cities are claimed by the oceans. People might get a thrill exploring Trump Tower in scuba gear.