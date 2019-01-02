I’m always fascinated by calls for a “realistic” foreign policy (see Jay Gaskill’s Sunday column), which usually translates to some supposed “toughness.” I’m especially skeptical about such stances when they call for kissing up to dictators like the Shah of Iran and blaming “idealistic” Democrats (Jimmy Carter, for example) for the results of decades of previous “realistic” foreign policy efforts.
In 1953, the CIA engineered a coup against Mohammed Mossadeq, a left-wing nationalist, who called for Iranian independence from U.S. influence. For the next twenty-five years, the U.S. supported an increasingly repressive regime that tortured its opponents, banned opposition groups and kept the Shah and his family in a lifestyle that earned the hatred of the Iranian people. When the revolution came in 1978-79, the vast majority of the Iranian populace supported it, with multiple demonstrations of over a million people in Tehran. The Shah fled, the regime fell and anti-Americanism became the foundation of Iranian policy, both domestic and foreign.
Jimmy Carter’s “idealism” had very little to do with this course of events. What he did manage to do was not panic at the thought of a challenge to American supremacy, not support the return of an odious political regime, and not get us involved in a land war in the Middle East. The rise of Islamic radicalism has nothing to do with Jimmy Carter’s foreign policy, idealistic or otherwise, and much to do with our unquestioning support of Israel and support of authoritarian regimes, under the guise of “realism.”
Enter Donald Trump, a supposed supporter of a “realistic” foreign policy. He has insulted our allies, trashed our alliances, unilaterally abrogated international agreements, and, yes, kissed up to dictators. He has announced a complete withdrawal from Syria, leaving our Kurdish allies and the international coalition to combat ISIS twisting in the wind.
Trump is a continuous gift to Russia, as he has criticized our national security establishment, accepted Russian interference in our election, withdrawn our support to Ukraine, and opted out of Syria. It’s hard to see how much more damage he could do — oh, excuse me, he has also started a trade war with China and called for removing half our troops from Afghanistan. Any mitigation of his rashness has only come when Congress forced him to change course or return to some form of sanity in our foreign relations.
So forgive me, Mr. Gaskill, if I am skeptical about the effectiveness of a “realistic” foreign policy. We would be better off following Jim Jones’s lead on the same editorial page as your column, polishing our reputation as a “shining city on a hill” and merging our own legitimate interests with a moral stance that attracts admiration, not derision.
“America First” turns out to be “America Alone,” which is a recipe for disaster.