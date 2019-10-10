When I was a Skyline High School senior (class of ’72), we drove to Pocatello for a Vietnam protest. We marched from the Idaho State University campus to the U.S. Post Office, held candles and listened to a speech by a Unitarian minister. When the draft came up, I got a high number, or I would’ve applied for conscientious objector status or gone to Canada. Since then, I’ve opposed every U.S. war, and I don’t regret it, although I’ve suffered for it, being unemployed and homeless and losing my job as an assistant professor.
In the 1970s, I met many Vietnam vets who were confused, homeless and suffering from PTSD (Vietnam vet syndrome), then not recognized as a disability. I also met a Hispanic man who lost both legs to a VC landmine who was angry because wife left him and wanted to fight me from his wheelchair. In the 1990s, I met U.S. vets suffering from Gulf War syndrome, then beginning to be recognized, although not always compensated. But perhaps the worst was the Afghanistan and Iraq War vets who committed suicide in large numbers (22 a day from 1999 to 2010, one every 65 minutes, 7,000+ a year).
But in the 2000s, I met Vietnamese people who had fled South Vietnam and floated by boat to Australia before being accepted into the United States. (Many, of course, weren’t.) And I became painfully aware that when the U.S. starts a war and then decides to withdraw, the ones who suffer are those who believed our promises and were betrayed when we decided to cut our losses and didn’t care what happens to them.
And I remembered seeing pictures of helicopters lifting off the U.S. Embassy in Saigon in 1975, while Vietnamese people clung to the struts or were left behind. The Hmong and Montagnard tribes supported the U.S., and many suffered for it. Only a few were brought to the U.S. In the Persian Gulf War, the Kurds and Shiites rose up against the Saddam Hussein regime and were massacred when the U.S. called off the attack on Baghdad. And now the same thing is happening to the Hazara people in Afghanistan and to the Kurds in Iraq who fought ISIS and were abandoned when we declared the Iraq war over, leaving Turkey to invade Northern Syria.
I also remember President Obama’s 2009 Cairo speech that helped incite the Arab Spring uprising. Obama promised if Muslim people rose up against corrupt regimes, the U.S. would help them. The Libyans rose against Qadaffi, and U.S. support for the opposition lasted two months before we withdrew and Libya descended into civil war. The Syrians rose against Bashar al-Assad, and Obama reneged on his “red line” speech, and Syrians were massacred by the 100,000s. And the Syrian and Libyan civil wars are still slaughtering innocent people.
In the 1970s, when opposition to U.S. intervention was a big fad, and hippies sported bumper-stickers like “US Out! of North America,” I had a private joke: “U.S. out of everywhere.” But where would the suffering homeless people go? So now when people call for withdrawal from Afghanistan or Syria, I’m sympathetic. But I know we can’t withdraw without betraying, once again, the suffering people who believed our promises.
And so I think: Yes, get the U.S. out of Afghanistan and Iraq. But when we go, we better make sure that the Shiites and Kurds and the Hazara don’t suffer for it when we decide to cut and run after another stupid war we really shouldn’t have gotten into in the first place.