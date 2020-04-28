I want to thank Mr. and Mrs. Jensen for their recent column asking about my voting record. Their information about my voting record was somewhat misleading, so this gives me a chance to set the record straight. First, I am a mainstream conservative Republican, much like Gov. Brad Little, Congressman Mike Simpson and Sen. Dave Lent. In the November 2016 presidential election, I voted for Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
Here’s why the Jensens are confused about my voting history. In January 2019 I moved back to Idaho from Nevada where I had previously worked closely with the wife of Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval on issues related to anti-bullying, drug, alcohol and suicide prevention. It was a career-building experience, but I promised myself and my family that we’d return to Idaho. After returning, I reregistered with the Idaho Republican Party. In short, I’ve been a Republican for years, including in my party registration.
I’m not a politician; I’m a public servant. My specialty as a mental health professional is working with at-risk youth. Having a full-time job and raising children (I have five) makes it difficult for anyone to take on the challenge of running for elected office. But I have always wanted to get more involved in public policy that makes our lives better. Last winter, after consulting with my family and work-related professionals, I decided to file for the Idaho House of Representatives Seat B in District 33. That seat is current held by Bryan Zollinger.
His medical debt collection activities have been in the media. My focus will be putting Idaho Falls first, above special interests. Unlike my opponent (who voted against regulating the medical debt collection industry) I won’t vote on measures that directly impact my livelihood. We must rebuild our local economy and increase educational opportunities so that Idahoans can earn a family living wage. I am especially interested in strengthening the connection between Idaho’s education system and workforce skills. I am passionate about boosting the Idaho National Laboratory, local agriculture and small businesses. I will not be beholden to special interest groups.
My professional expertise is listening to people, many of who are facing enormous obstacles, and helping them get their lives back on track. This is just one more reason why I think I will serve the good people of Idaho Falls well. I hope you will agree and support my campaign. Finally, don’t forget to request your absentee ballot.