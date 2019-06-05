Local Republicans have chosen “Capitalism v. Socialism” as the topic of their annual Independence Day essay contest. It is another typical Republican straw man argument where one side misrepresents the position of their opponent so they can then refute an argument not presented.
Almost no one in America is advocating the termination of capitalism in favor of socialism. It is not an either/or decision. Socialism is an economic system where there is no privately owned property and the economy is controlled by the government. Capitalism is an economic system where all property and economic activity is privately controlled rather than by the state.
The problem is that in the real world no one has a purely capitalistic or socialistic economy.
The obvious fatal flaw of a mostly socialist economy is that without private property and a profit motive there is little incentive for people to work, so eventually everyone starves and the system collapses.
The problem with capitalism is that even a mostly capitalist economy still relies on government to provide goods and services that capitalism fails to provide. The rub for conservative capitalist idealogues is that everything government does is by definition socialistic. Everyone puts their tax dollars in the pool and government provides services. Government steps in where private enterprise fails to deliver.
Conservatives clearly have no problem with the government providing for national defense and a legal system to enact and enforce the rules of civil order.
Government also provides roads, bridges and infrastructure because capitalism failed to do so. Government provides for public education because large segments of our population were uneducated and illiterate. Government regulation protects clean air and water because private enterprise failed to do so. The list of government regulatory agencies is long and deep because the list of private enterprise failures and abuses is long and deep.
People who argue for ending these government functions are essentially arguing that private profits are more important than the safety and security of the general public.
So, like it or not, the American economy already includes a truckload of socialism. We have a capitalist economy heavily tempered by socialism. There is no debate about whether or not to have socialism. The debate is about how much socialism we will have.
Unregulated banks and financial markets have permitted rampant speculation and fraud to impose unacceptable economic losses as we saw in 1929 and 2008. The natural tendency of capitalism is to eliminate competition and extract monopoly profits.
Government anti-trust regulation and progressive taxes would prevent capitalism from creating an economy dominated by a few very wealthy individuals and a large population living at a subsistence level.