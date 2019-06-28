Like many people, I believe the U.S. Constitution to be the foundation of freedom upon which this country has become the world’s beacon of hope and prosperity. This blessing of freedom and liberty is divinely inspired; the Constitution’s origins and richness of purpose should not be taken lightly.
But as Ezra Taft Benson noted some decades ago, our foundation has begun to crumble. People have turned away from our guiding principles. Still, Benson didn’t just bemoan the loss of our commitment to our foundational values. He implored people to act.
Benson, who was president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the time, asked if our forefathers were willing to “sacrifice so much to establish us as a free people, should we not be willing to do the same to maintain that freedom for ourselves and for future generations?” I agree. It would be easy to stand by and do nothing, to stay out of the public spotlight and focus on my family, my church and my businesses. But we have responsibilities. I am a blessed man of 21 grandchildren. I want to leave them as future generations a country that affords them the same opportunities that preceding generations sacrificed so greatly for. That requires today’s Americans to work together toward a common goal. And so, I look to our community and ask: “What people, organizations, and politicians might I work with to advance our principles?”
For starters, I looked at the platforms of the two major political parties of our state. The Republican Party platform speaks endlessly about the importance of our Constitution’s values and holds a deep-seated belief that government is a force that should be constrained, if people are to continue to be prosperous.
“We believe the strength of our nation lies with our faith and reliance on God our Creator, the individual, and the traditional family; and that each person’s dignity, freedom, ability and responsibility must be honored. We believe the United States Constitution is the greatest and most inspired document to govern a nation, and the republican form of government it gives us, is the best guarantor of freedom in history,” the platform says. From there, the platform respects life and espouses limitless human potential in a free economy.
“We believe free enterprise and encouraging individual initiative have brought this nation and state opportunity, economic growth and prosperity. We believe government must practice fiscal responsibility, and that taxpayers shall allow the government only the money necessary to provide appropriate functions,” the platform states.
The state GOP platform uses words like “life,” “family” and “parents.” The Idaho Democrat party platform presents a list of demands — more than two dozen of them — many of which relies heavily on government to solve societal problems. The Democrats also don’t talk about life, family or parents, as in the Republican platform. Thus, it’s easy for me to view Republicans as a natural ally in the fight to reinforce our nation’s foundation.
Of course, not all Republicans have read, follow or believe in our platform. That’s why we often make a big fuss about RINOs (Republicans in Name Only). These individuals fail to adhere to the platform and fail to uphold the principles that we believe in, while presenting themselves as supportive of conservative values.
As Benson said, our nation “will be saved by the righteous citizens of this nation who love and cherish freedom.” It’s why we all need to be involved, speak truth to power, honestly and affirmatively defend our values. It’s why I strongly believe we need to come together in support of conservative principles.