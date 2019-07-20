My friend Bryan Smith beat me to the punch with his recent commentary applauding the election of Raul Labrador as the new Idaho Republican Party chairman. Smith made several important observations about why Raul’s election was crucial, but there are a few more substantive items that are worth noting.
First, it was great to see Gov. Brad Little and Chairman Labrador working together, sharing a stage at the Chairman’s Lunch that took place immediately following Raul’s election. A little more than a year ago, Little and Labrador campaigned hard to win the GOP gubernatorial primary. Little won, but it didn’t stop Labrador from supporting the party nominee in the general election. At the chairman’s luncheon, both men were gracious in their remarks about one another. It was clear to everyone in attendance that our party is as united as it has been in a long time and that both men have a love for our state and the principles that made us who we are.
I also expect Labrador will continue, has he has done for many years, to listen, to solve problems, bring people closer together, champion conservative candidates, and help us secure major conservative victories in the pivotal elections that are just around the corner. As our party’s lead fundraiser, I believe he will also do an outstanding job raising money for Republican candidates.
Second, in having served time both in the state Legislature and in Congress, Labrador could have easily sailed off into the sunset, as it were, following the 2018 elections, staying clear of public life. But Labrador understands that the state of Idaho and our nation face important, but not insurmountable, challenges.
Having him elect to step back into the fray for this role — remember that the state party chairman is a volunteer job, and he does not receive a salary — says more about Labrador’s quality of character than I could possibly put into words.
Finally, I’d observe that the media likes to talk entirely too much about identity politics, putting people into little boxes based on race, religion, and gender, celebrating the ascendance of people into key roles when those people check a diversity box. Our party is a meritocracy. We celebrate the ascendency of people based on ability, and we believe people of all backgrounds can achieve success based on their willingness to work hard.
But you’ll notice that the media didn’t write a single word about the fact that the two men who ran for the Republican Party’s lead job in Idaho were Hispanic. And the folks at the GOP summer meeting in Boise didn’t make much of a fuss about it either. The most said about it was when chairman candidate Tom Luna joked that he’s sometimes confused as “Tom Labrador” or “Raul Luna.” So why didn’t newspapers and TV stations write stories about Idaho’s first minority GOP chairman? Maybe because it doesn’t fit the media’s narrative about Republicans.
I have known Labrador for many years. I was impressed by his work in the state Legislature and in Congress.
I’ve always admired his willingness to take complex problems and diplomatically solve them by applying conservative principles. Republicans are united behind our new party chairman as we look ahead toward the 2020 elections.