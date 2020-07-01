Despite the recent setback, Gov. Little is to be commended for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Idaho. It is obvious his health care staff and advisors contributed to the tight-rope he walked to balance virus control with opening the Idaho economy again. This is especially true, given the lack of support from the federal government with personal protective equipment and testing supplies and the vocal opposition to his policies from his own party and administration. I strongly support his plans and urge him to stay the course.
The governor understands the importance of public confidence in reopening the economy. This is critical. But with a large number of new cases in the last few weeks, there could be calls for reinstating some restrictions. On the flip side, any change in the governor’s course will be met with even more opposition.
It is my perception that the success of Rebound Idaho depends on voluntary compliance with recommended guidelines and the governor’s targeted testing and contact tracing strategy. However, evidence from recent studies in Germany, Britain and the U.S. suggests that the most effective policy for lowering the spread of COVID-19 will be mandatory masking in public. The British study also demonstrates that the impact of voluntary masking depends on the percentage of the population wearing masks. With vocal opposition to even voluntary masking, Idaho will be challenged to control the rate of new infections.
Nevertheless, I believe the governor has positioned the state to continue opening the economy for several reasons.
First, many high-risk individuals will continue to practice state and business COVID-19 guidelines in public.
Second, businesses that choose to not follow the guidelines will turn away potential customers. The recent reversal on mandatory masking by AMC Theaters is a perfect example. Many businesses will protect their employees and customers by mandating masks (and temperature checks in some cases) in the workplace.
Third, demographics. The first of three demographics are composed of individuals at risk because of their environment, e.g., workplace and housing situations. Healthcare and food processing facilities are major concerns in the first category. Nursing homes and prisons dominate the second. The governor gave this demographic high priority for testing and contact tracing. New infections should be identified early and spread minimized.
The second demographic includes high-risk individuals noted earlier. They will take the utmost precautions to avoid infection.
The third demographic is the general population between 18 and 39 years of age. They are the most likely to ignore guidelines as borne out in the recent record number of new cases in Idaho. Fortunately, this demographic is also the least likely to develop severe symptoms or complications from the infection. While the number of new cases may increase, the number of new hospitalizations should be manageable and the number of new deaths minimal. However, this group will have a high percentage of infectious individuals who show mild symptoms that are ignored and will be the source of our second wave of hospitalizations and death in vulnerable demographics. Therefore, the chance for super-spreading events is higher than in the other demographics. And unfortunately, current testing and contact tracing is resource-constrained and inefficient in controlling spread by this demographic.
In the absence of mandatory masking, Gov. Little can stay the course with robust and rigorous testing, isolation and contact tracing focused more on this first demographic.
This is the challenge Gov. Little faces as he continues his tight-rope act of keeping the economy open while controlling the spread of COVID-19.