Three years ago, I returned to Idaho Falls under duress. My marriage ended, I returned to my hometown in defeat.
I thought I’d run out the clock and re-escape as soon as my son graduated from high school. Halfway through my self-imposed exile, though, I find myself with very different feelings.
On this Thanksgiving (How lucky that my column falls on this day!), I hope you’ll indulge me as I reflect on what I love about living in Idaho — and the gratitude I feel.
First, of all, I never stopped loving the beauty of Idaho. The entire time I lived outside Idaho, I returned every single summer to meet with my family and take my son camping. Thanks to our expansive public lands, we’ve had countless adventures and made thousands of memories. I hope our legislature takes seriously the trust we have in them to protect our lands and ensure they remain beautiful, whole, and accessible.
Since returning to Idaho Falls, I’ve had the opportunity to be involved in a number of organizations. Getting involved is probably the number one thing I’m grateful for. Working in the community has exposed me to some of the issues that would otherwise remain a mystery to me. By meeting different community members and learning about their lives, I have a greater understanding of how we can improve as a community.
I’m grateful for the atmosphere that has allowed me to be so involved and to — hopefully — start making a difference. In fact, I think being engaged as a citizen is one of the reasons that I have liked living in Idaho Falls much more than I expected. You can’t help but fall in love with a place that has taken so much of your time and energy.
Finally, I’m thankful for the amazing people I’ve met since returning to Idaho Falls. The volunteers who worked on Medicaid expansion, who worked on our candidate campaigns, and who tirelessly knocked doors for the Get Out The Vote effort are inspirations. There is so much passion and compassion right here in our community.
I’m in awe of the folks who get out there, do the hard work, and make things happen. And I’m excited to keep working with them as we plan future issue-based town halls, keep an eye on our legislators, and support community efforts to help those who need it most.
Idaho isn’t perfect — no person, community, or state is. But it’s still a great state, a great place to live, and a great place to raise a family. I’ve met so many people eager to do the work of coming together and making progress and I’m grateful that you’ve helped me turn Bonneville County into something I didn’t think was possible:
HOME.