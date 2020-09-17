As a Republican delegate to the national Republican convention held last month in Charlotte, I am proud to report that GOP is as energized as it has ever been: We are committed to the re-election of President Trump and Vice President Pence, and we are prepared to defend our country against the socialist regime that has attacked our country and taken control of the Democratic Party.
I have yet to come across a single accurate account of the convention from the Democrats’ public relations arm (the mainstream news media) of what transpired in convention gatherings in North Carolina and Washington, D.C. Let me describe it this way: While the Democrats held a gloomy affair, in which Joe Biden and Kamala Harris portrayed our country has a nation under siege, President Trump and those who spoke on his behalf of a country that has taken its challenges head-on and, as a result, we are a nation where the American dream has never been more in reach to so many.
Consider how Biden, during his convention described a “season of darkness in America,” quoted over and over in the press. Trump, on the other hand, spoke of the promises he has made and the delivering on those promises, including that to put America first, to take on the D.C. establishment and the promise to continue the charge over the coming four years.
“We will defend America against all threats and protect America against all dangers. We will lead America into new frontiers of ambition and discovery, and we will reach for new heights of national achievement. We will rekindle new faith in our values, new pride in our history and a new spirit of unity that can only be realized through love for our great country,” Trump said.
“What united generations past was an unshakeable confidence in America’s destiny and an unbreakable faith in the American people,” the president said. “They knew that our country’s blessed by God and has a special purpose in this world. It is that conviction that inspired the formation of our union, our westward expansion, the abolition of slavery, the passage of civil rights, the space program and the overthrow of fascism, tyranny and communism. This towering American spirit has prevailed over every challenge and lifted us to the summit of human endeavor.”
Wow. Has Biden or Harris ever spoken so glowingly of our country and its accomplishments? Not even close.
One of the best speeches I heard was from U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, who reflected on his grandfather’s life. He said: “Growing up, he had to cross the street if a white person was coming. He suffered the indignity of being forced out of school as a third grader to pick cotton and never learned to read or write. Yet he lived to see his grandson become the first African American to be elected to both the United States House and Senate. Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime. And that’s why I believe the next American century can be better than the last. There are millions of families like mine across this nation, full of potential seeking to live the American dream. And I’m here tonight to tell you that supporting the Republican ticket gives you the best chance of making that dream a reality.”
Sen. Scott is right. And after visiting with so many delegates from all over the country, I am convinced that most Americans share our view that America’s best days are still ahead. America needs President Trump, now more than ever.