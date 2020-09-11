Democrat Travis Oler spends a lot of time obsessing over the Idaho Republican Party platform. He’s written more about the state GOP’s positions on issues than he has his own party’s platform. Maybe Oler should dedicate space to the radical leftist, anti-American, anti-Idahoan positions of his own chosen group — the Democratic party. Maybe he should say whether he too supports abortion and restrictions on Second Amendment rights, as his party does. Perhaps he’d like to share with us his opinion on his party’s platform that says people should be forced to join unions in order to keep their jobs. Or maybe he has a view on the Idaho Democrats’ position that people should pay sales taxes on everything, including food, medicine and funeral caskets. Such information would be interesting to know as we approach the general election in which Oler will be on the ballot for the Legislature.
Sharing such details would be an opportunity for Oler to be candid about his true positions and the votes he’d likely take were he elected to office. You see, candidate transparency and accountability is a central and essential element of Idaho’s Republican Party. Our party has a system that allows candidates to openly and publicly state which parts of our party’s platform they agree with and which parts they don’t.
Such transparency even allows Democrats like Oler to spend most of his Aug. 21 commentary taking aim at one plank of the Idaho Republican Party platform. That plank says that our Founding Fathers’ initial format for the election of U.S. senators should be restored. As you might recall, the so-called progressives of the late 19th century and early 20th century were successful in getting the Constitution amended so that state legislatures no longer select U.S. senators. Instead, today U.S. senators are elected by statewide popular vote, per the 17th Amendment.
Idaho Republicans are concerned that the 17th Amendment has dramatically increased the influence of monied special interests in our upper chamber of Congress, feeding corruption and cronyism and creating public policy on behalf of the highest bidder. We contend that the direct election of U.S. senators has also resulted in vast expansions of the welfare state so that Americans are increasingly dependent on government, and increasingly dependent on federal lawmakers to keep the U.S. monetary printing machine running. This is one reason our national debt is $26.6 trillion and climbing.
Direct elections have also decreased accountability for our U.S. senators. Prior to the 17th Amendment, one could talk to their locally-serving, easy-to-reach state legislators about the conduct, votes and positions of their U.S. senators voting in Washington, D.C. This is not possible anymore, and it’s injured the republican form of government that our nation started with. So, that’s why the state party has taken this position as ratified by the grassroots rank and file and included in the party platform.
Republican candidates may or may not agree with this plank, and our system also allows candidates to voice their support or objection to it and other components of the party platform. It’s not uncommon for candidates to indicate support for the entire platform or to note some differences of opinion.
This process exists so that voters can be better informed about the positions of the people they’re voting for. That includes Oler, even though he’s a Democrat. He was able to go online and learn about the positions of Idaho’s Republican candidates for the Legislature and write about it. Does anyone else find it ironic that Oler makes use of the Republican Party’s candidate transparency system at the same time he condemns its existence?