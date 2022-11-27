As second-generation Americans of Japanese descent, my parents were first and foremost Americans. They shared their culture while teaching me about the United States. Starting in grade school and to this day, I proudly put my hand over my heart as I recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Some might call me Japanese-American. I believe the better description is American-Japanese. I’m grateful for my U.S. citizenship, my right to vote and run for office, and the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights that protect our freedoms.
My father, Masa Tsukamoto, always practiced “an attitude of gratitude.” He reflected his generation by respecting his elders, knowing the value of education and working hard to make a living. When I later learned about the hardships of World War II, I was grateful to my parents for not instilling bitterness in my soul. I never felt diﬀerent from the other kids getting on the school bus, walking through the school doors or sitting in Mrs. Chapman’s first-grade classroom.
Once, my father questioned a T-shirt I purchased with an image of a rising sun. I thought it was a way to represent my Japanese culture. I learned later that the design matched the World War II flag of Japan’s Imperial Army. I believe his concern also came from the internment of American-Japanese when many detainees were subjected to “tests” of their loyalty to the U.S.
One of these tests came in the form of a government-issued questionnaire. It included this question, “Will you swear unqualified allegiance to the United States of America and faithfully defend the United States from any or all attacks by foreign or domestic forces, and forswear any form of allegiance or obedience to the Japanese Emperor or any other foreign power or organization?” Would answering “yes” imply that they had been or were still loyal to a foreign government? Would a “no” answer indicate a lack of allegiance to the United States?
In 1979, the World War II Minidoka Internment Camp was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. My dad was one of several American-Japanese who worked hard to achieve this recognition. They didn’t do it to shame anyone but with the hope of preventing another tragedy that infringed on the constitutional rights of U.S. citizens.
My daughter currently lives and works in Japan. My husband and I visited her in the winter of 2020. As gratifying as it was to spend time with her, it felt good to return to the U.S., back to a place that loves freedom. The phrase “loves freedom” seems somewhat odd to say in a time that feels tumultuous.
But for me, it means freedom to worship how you choose, to question the government, to speak out, to be educated, to choose your employment and the right to bear arms. These are just some of the freedoms we aﬀord our citizens that other countries do not. At this time of Thanksgiving, let’s take the time to share our gratitude for our freedom and the constitutional protections we enjoy as a country and remember that we are a good nation filled with good people.
Sen. Julie VanOrden represents District 30 in Bingham and Butte counties.
