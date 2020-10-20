The pandemic has unquestionably altered our daily lives. Many of us find ourselves with more time at home, and as such have tried to improve our television viewing. In that spirit, our family has been watching a number of Ken Burns’ documentaries about America. His illustrious seven-part series, “The War” (World War II), ends with an homage to the country’s citizens with the song “American Anthem” sung by Nora Jones. The documentary also ends with one of many excerpts from Al McIntosh, editor of the Rock County Star Herald, in Luverne, Minnesota, who covered the vast impact the war had on individual Americans.
The song repeats itself three times with the heartwarming lyrics, “Let me know in my heart/ When my days are through/ America/ America/ I gave my best to you.” That phrase captures the unified efforts of citizens during the war. It seems fair to ask now, 75 years later, if the following actions capture people giving their best to our country:
— Senators in Congress, who, in 2016, block the president’s Supreme Court nominee upon the death of Justice Scalia in February, saying, “Let the voters decide” and then fast-track President Trump’s nominee upon the death of Justice Ginsberg in September 2020.
— State officials across the country who have taken steps for generations to suppress targeted voters and are doing so once again, including denigrating and making mail-in voting more difficult.
— Citizens who will not wear masks to protect themselves and others, even when that is proven to be the best way to prevent COVID-19 spread.
— Individuals who believe climate change is not supported by science and legislators who will not take legislative steps to reduce carbon emissions.
— Persons who believe that Black Lives Matter is an unnecessary protest movement.
Then there are our local Republican leaders (Smith, Beck, Fuller, et. al.), who are self-righteously certain they know what is best for us with their beliefs and Freedom Foundation standards. And, in turn, they have zero feasible ideas on how to address the persistent problems of health care, discrimination, poverty and education in the 21st century.
Saving the worst for last, we come to President Trump. Has there been one full week in his presidency where he has given his best to America, or has it instead been a near daily dose of self-serving actions? His failure list is wearily long: mishandling of the virus, bullying of non-supporters, stated proven falsehoods, involvement of foreign leaders in elections, support of hate groups, building an unfeasible wall, pardoning cronies and on and on and on. To repeat, can anyone really, honestly, say President Trump has given his best to America?
The aforementioned Al McIntosh, editor of the newspaper in Luverne, Minnesota, stated in his Oct. 25, 1945, column: “A lad who was one of the ‘living dead’ has returned to his home, very much alive and bubbling over with high spirits. To look at Sergeant Frank Lane with his 160 pounds, you’d never realize now that he was one of those emaciated, tortured souls who survived by some miracle, the horror of that ‘death march’ at Bataan … nearly (four) whole years have gone out of his life, (four) years in which he descended into a black hole … knowing nothing … except that it was a terrible struggle to just barely survive.”
Hopefully, on Nov. 3, the four years that have gone out of our lives, and our struggle to barely survive, will be over.