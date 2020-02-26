There are many swimming pools in the American southwest. Could you imagine not adding water following evaporation that occurs in the high summer heat? Could you also imagine using that pool water as a source of water in your home? How long do you think you can continue this before the pool is drained completely? Well, that’s exactly what is happening with the many underground aquifers in the southwest.
Arizona continues to drain them in an uncontrollable fashion through residential, business and agricultural use. Arizona is currently adding water to these aquifers using the Colorado River, but at current rates of withdrawal, Lake Mead will run out in 20 years. Also, Arizona is unwilling to measure the amount of water being extracted from aquifers in rural areas where the heaviest agricultural use is located.
Experts say that 40% of the water used in Arizona is from groundwater. Big farms and other users are extracting four times the snowmelt and precipitation recharge rate. These farms are drilling wells 1,000 feet to 2,500 feet deep into the bottom of the aquifers, causing residential wells at the 300-foot level to dry up. Most well levels in the state have dropped 150 feet since the 1950s. What’s worse, other countries are using this cheap and uncontrolled water to grow crops that they bring back to their country, thereby further reducing our limited water supply.
Before extensive groundwater development occurred back around 1915, Arizona aquifers had about 900 million acre-feet available in the top 1,200 feet. The United States Geologic Survey estimates that about half of the water used for agriculture sinks back into the ground and recharges the aquifer. Accounting for extractions from the aquifer since the early 1900s, and recharge from agriculture and other sources, USGS estimates a net reduction of 92 million acre-feet through 2006, and in 2019 would be approximately 121 million acre-feet depleted. Doing the math and assuming current rates of depletion continue at the same level, the aquifers run dry in 670 years. Some will run dry sooner since they are not readily interconnected. Rates of depletion will go higher as well when Lake Mead runs dry in 20 years and agricultural and residential growth continues in the region. It may sound like a long time, but it’s not a sustainable situation.
It’s good to see awareness increasing in Arizona, Las Vegas and Los Angeles and the recent series published in the Arizona Republic newspaper on groundwater issues helped with this tremendously. It should result in requirements to measure groundwater usage to understand how much is being used. Currently, the preferred approach is leaving it up to counties and localities to figure it out on their own, but that is not going to solve the problem. Long term, the region will need a big, bold solution to replenish the supply. Now is the time to channel existing technologies and engineering know-how into providing sustainable and sufficient water supplies for many years to come.