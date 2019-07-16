Amber was living in a garage in Fruitland with her two young children. Because of her unstable living situation, she was at risk of having her children put in foster care. Amber was fortunate to connect with her local Head Start program. She enrolled and quickly got help finding proper housing. Through Head Start, she received critical counseling services, her children began to receive Supplemental Security Income payments to meet basic needs and Amber was able to provide a more stable living environment. She and her children are no longer at risk of being separated.
Many Idaho parents with infants and young children face similar challenges which, if not addressed early, put them at risk of family separation. Infants and young children separated from their parents and put in foster care can suffer setbacks that last a lifetime. Amber’s story is one of the thousands across Idaho where Head Start has empowered families. In Amber’s case, it helped her keep her family together.
Head Start is the nation’s high-quality leader in early childhood education. Head Start is also a whole family program, helping families build strength, confidence and skills to move from dependency to self-sufficiency. Through home visiting, family goal setting, mental health assistance, parenting classes and much more, Head Start helps children and families be successful in school and life.
Amber’s Head Start experience keeping her family together is supported by recent research. A 2017 study by Sacha Klein at Michigan State University found that participating in Head Start may help prevent young children from being placed in foster care. Klein found that kids up to age 5 in Head Start were 93 percent less likely to end up in foster care than kids in the child welfare system who had no type of early care and education. She also examined multiple forms of early care and education and found that Head Start was the only one to guard against foster care placement.
Klein concludes that Head Start may protect against foster care because of its focus on the entire family. Services include supporting parental goals such as housing stability, continued education and financial security. She suggests policymakers should consider making all children in the child welfare system, including those living at home, automatically eligible for Head Start. That could help prevent more kids from ending up in foster care.
These findings add to what we already know about Head Start’s return on investment. Head Start waiting lists are long. 20,000 eligible Idaho children and their families are left behind due to a lack of funding. Idaho can help fill this need. As Idaho develops strategies to address poverty, opioid misuse, family separation and child well-being, let’s make sure our state legislators remember the proven track record of Idaho’s Head Start programs. Let’s make sure they remember all the families, like Amber’s, who, through Head Start, have turned their lives around and met their full potential.