Just two short months ago, Idaho’s farmers pushed through a difficult harvest that left some crops in the ground. Today, despite cold temperatures, snow and ice, ranchers and dairymen make their regular rounds to care for stock. No matter the time of year, the work needs to be done. But even with the amazing technology we have, agriculture still requires a hands-on approach.
Over the years, I’ve seen this work get harder as one generation of agricultural labor retired and the next generation moved on to new industries. Idaho doesn’t have enough people interested in agriculture to do all the work that needs doing, and the current H2-A program for temporary agriculture workers isn’t getting the job done.
The bureaucratic red tape only increased in recent years as more agricultural employers turned to H2-A to fill the gap. Some folks are just out of luck, like our dairymen, because year-round agricultural labor isn’t available under the existing system. Knowing that agriculture represents a cornerstone of our state’s economy, Rep. Mike Simpson has worked for years to update the H2-A program.
This week, those efforts will be put to the test as his bipartisan Farm Workforce Modernization Act heads to the House floor for a vote. The bill isn’t perfect. It does address flaws in the current system and improves the reliability of the H2-A program for seasonal workers while creating a new, capped program for year-round agricultural labor. The latter will be critical for Idaho’s dairies. It also addresses security concerns with mandatory background checks and implements a merit-based system.
FWMA is the opposite of amnesty. It doesn’t include special treatment or a pathway to citizenship. It does include actual fixes that will stabilize our agricultural workforce and help put food on your table in the years to come.
Even as Idaho continues to innovate and lead in new industries, we’ve stayed close to our agricultural roots. A reliable workforce ensures that our farms, ranches and dairies will continue to deliver billions to our state economy. We are a leader in the nation and the world with almost 25,000 Idaho farms and ranches producing 185+ commodities. We want to see that continue.
As of today, half of Idaho’s wheat is exported, with most of it traveling to Asia. One out of every six rows of Idaho’s famous potatoes gets shipped to other countries. Of the $2.5 billion Idaho dairies produced in 2017, exports alone accounted for $356.2 million. All told, in 2017, Idaho exported almost $2 billion in produce, grains, meats, dairy and seeds.
As we pursue fair trade deals to improve market access, like the just approved bilateral agreement between the U.S. and Japan and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, more opportunities for Idaho agriculture will appear. With the improvements found in FWMA, our farmers, ranchers and dairymen will be better prepared to meet that demand and contribute to Idaho’s future success. I hope you’ll join me in supporting Rep. Simpson’s efforts to find a path forward on this difficult issue.