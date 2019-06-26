I truly want to help in any way to protect and keep Island Park wildlife wonderland. In doing this we can learn how to share our space with wildlife in the safest way for all.
I’ve joined a new group that aims to protect wildlife in eastern Idaho at a time when the Trump administration, all 11 western governors and local wildlife advocates agree that we can invest in the migration corridors that our elk, deer, moose and pronghorn use as they move in and out of the Yellowstone area.
In summer, these animals follow their stomachs to the green grass in the high country; in winter, they seek thinner snow in places like the Sand Creek Desert. But studies show that large highways like Highway 20 can disrupt these pathways and lower elk’s reproduction rates. That concerns everyone who hunts or watches these magnificent animals.
That’s why I’ve joined the Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance (henrysforkwildlifealliance.org). We’re a new group based in Island Park. We envision a time when wildlife in the Upper Henrys Fork Watershed thrive because local people understand what’s required for their continued success. We’ll be tireless advocates and educators on behalf of wildlife in eastern Idaho.
This work isn’t partisan. The Trump administration fully supports protecting migrations in and out of the Yellowstone area. Last year, then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke committed the Interior Department agencies to identify and conserve migration routes and winter habitat for deer, elk and pronghorn. Zinke’s order was lauded by sportsmen’s groups, from the Safari Club to the Idaho Wildlife Federation, a close partner of our Henrys Fork group. And though Zinke has left the cabinet, in March new Interior Secretary David Bernhardt doubled down on the secretarial order. He added a provision covering moose and bighorn sheep and expanded the order to include protecting summer range habitat for all of these animals. And just this month, the 11-state Western Governors’ Association passed a unanimous resolution asking federal and state agencies to work together to help wildlife as they move around the West.
What does this mean in practice? It means moving resources to some of these areas of state, public and private land, to benefit wildlife through measures like habitat improvement, fire abatement and even native forage, which would help both cattle and big game. This order absolutely does not mean designations or any restrictions on private lands.
These Trump administration orders show that political ideology doesn’t apply when it comes to helping wildlife move without restricting land use. We all love our wildlife. And as more and more people visit the Yellowstone area, together we can find common-sense solutions to keep our wildlife safe, just as Utah and Wyoming have done.
Join us today at henrysforkwildlifealliance.org and become part of Idaho’s newest group helping our animals survive and thrive.