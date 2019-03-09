In his recent Post Register article, “Finding a Balance Between Religious and LGBT Rights”, Sen. Brent Hill states, “Discrimination is ugly, and we condemn it. We want to send a message to all that bigotry and persecution are not tolerated by Idahoans.”
He then continues, in typical Republican/religious doublespeak, to say that providing equal protection to LGBT individuals under the Human Rights Act, “could jeopardize others’ religious freedoms and rights of conscience.”
Hogwash.
He says the solution will require a “fair and a balanced approach,” and he does not have time to address it in this year’s legislative session. He goes on to say the LGBT community “must address religious concerns to avoid continued inaction by the legislature.” More pompous Hogwash! How do you suggest they address your religious concerns? Conversion therapy?
With all the due respect I can muster Sen. Hill, you and your fellow legislators were not elected to represent religious interests; your charge is to represent the citizens of Idaho. All of them.
In the United States of America, human rights should trump religious bigotry and discrimination every time, regardless of which religion we’re talking about. Yes, even here in Idaho. Honestly, you could have saved a lot of time composing your sanctimonious column by just announcing that you and your like-minded legislative cohorts will refuse to even consider adding the words again this year. I believe, if you were totally honest, you could also add: not now — not ever.
If that is your decision, then stand up and own it. Don’t try to sugar-coat it with feigned expressions of “mutual respect and sincere compassion.” I almost threw up when I read your lilting refrain; “It is not that we are on opposite sides, but that we are fellow human beings seeking to follow Divine admonition to love one another.”
Again, pure, unadulterated hogwash.
You asked for input from those seeking freedom for all. Okay, since you don’t have the time (or the conscience) to address the LGBT/Human Rights issue again this year, I have a suggestion. Until you do, let’s require those who oppose hiring and/or providing public services to LGBT individuals to identify themselves. Post a simple sign at the door of their establishment and in their advertising that says, “no LGBT allowed.”
You could add a little cross at the top and “Love Thy Neighbor” if you want, just to make it legit. That way, bigots can continue to “practice sincerely held religious beliefs” and LGBT individuals can avoid the humiliating experience of being refused the basic human rights and services enjoyed by others. It would also help those of us who abhor such obvious bigotry and discrimination to decide where we choose to do business. You know, based on our own sincerely held beliefs and rights of conscience.