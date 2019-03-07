When science kept proving the fact that the Earth was not the center of the universe, Galileo was threatened by the Catholic Church to stop saying that because the church did not agree. And they had the political and social power, along with the “alternate facts,” so they forced him to accede to their will.
So here we are again, with proposed bills based on non-facts, the laugh of the nation with the dingbat legislation in the statehouse and the inane list of bills supported and proposed by our own local “non-representatives.” I say “non” because they do not represent the majority opinion here in Idaho Falls.
Also, the lieutenant governor who is virtually endorsing, on more than one occasion, groups who support veiled armed insurrection; this is through her cozy association with the Bundy supporters and other groups like the Three Percenters.
“Non-Representative” Ehardt thinks the opinions of a very small percentage of the local people should be the main driver for state education.
While more than 60 percent of District 33 supported the Medi-gap bill, “Non-Representative" Zollinger continues to do his best to weaken and modify it. Remember, my friends, he makes his living dunning poor people who have had medical problems they could not afford because they had no insurance. He doesn’t want them to have insurance; it cuts into his paycheck from Bryan Smith. He also thinks it is OK for children to get married; they are not old enough to sign any other contracts, but I guess a marriage contract is of less import.
He wants less interference from the federal government to the state government but loves for the state to continually interfere with the city and county governments.
Speaking of out-of-state interference, he also is now getting PAC support from out of state entities which oppose the Medicare insurance bill. No conflict?
Ehardt and Zollinger say one thing when they are in Idaho Falls and act the opposite when in Boise.
We are so lucky to have another "non-representative" working against us, Chad Christensen. My question to him is this: why is it OK for a religious bigot to enforce his will and religion preference on store customers that may be a gay married couple, but it is not OK for a restaurant owner to express his gun preference on a store customer who wants to flash his open carry to the whole restaurant? Are some people’s rights more valid than others?
Instead of these nonsense bills, off-the-wall ideas that they are, our "non-representatives" should work for bills that mean something good for the majority of the district or state. In this manner they might actually become our representatives. And also, it will stop their bills and actions from getting on nation-wide Laffy Taffy wrappers.