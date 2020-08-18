A little shy of three-score years ago, I settled in to become part of the life of this state. A great state, I might say, made official with the signature of President Lincoln from the existing Idaho Territory. We were not a part of Jefferson’s Louisiana Territory, as the Continental Divide marked its unresolved boundary and what lay beyond awaited further revelation as exploration proceeded. Those who spread out across this vast territory, often alone, acquired knowledge that guided later settlers westward.
This was a great and defining part of American history, brimming with raw courage. Free and wild. We need it for self-renewal. I came here a greenhorn for reasons that have drawn others westward, let the chips fall as they will, and to re-ignite the spark that had been burning inside since earlier years of service. The memories left behind and those who had been a part of them served as a steadying guide in the years that ensued. This is one of the last, best parts of the America that I knew in those earlier times. Hold onto it. It has become an increasingly threatened element of our national heritage. Without intent to sound intellectual or sophisticated, do your homework in regard to the issues of the times. Do your own thinking.
Meanwhile, stand firmly behind those who, in good faith and with proper restraint, defend the safety and sanctity of our communities and our nation. Be alert for agendas that have as their underlying purpose the destruction of the civil, legal and religious institutions of the nation. As is emphasized in the Wood Badge program of scouting, be long on listening and reserved before imposing your own viewpoints. I could learn from that. Temper criticism with an effort to understand where the other person is coming from, what experiences in their lives may have led them toward particularly strong viewpoints. This can be done without compromising personal values. I have friends whom I know think differently on particular issues. Nevertheless, they are my friends. I like them. They have as much right to those beliefs as do I mine. We probably have more in common than in division.