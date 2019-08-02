How many times have you and/or your friends and family sat around the table bemoaning the fact that almost every time Idaho gets mentioned in the national press it is for something odd, backwards or bad? For example, stories about black helicopters, and about party leaders, legislators and our lieutenant governor cavorting with nationalists, white supremacists and convicted militia members. Well, as they say, here we go again.
On July 9, Rep. Barbara Ehardt and 27 of her colleagues sent a perplexing letter to Boise State University President Tromp encouraging her to disband BSU’s efforts to increase its diversity. This message was essentially telegraphed to all of Idaho’s university presidents. Their apparent message? Diversity is not “the Idaho way.”
I was stunned to see such a message. So many Idahoans I know and enjoy are warm, friendly, inviting people, who extend warm wishes and a friendly hand to people from all around the world. Governor Little and his staff and many Idaho legislators and businesspeople work so hard trying to build a positive image and inclusive communities within our state. However, now it appears that other leaders are hellbent on destroying those positive efforts by broadcasting to the world a message that appears to say that Idaho is only welcoming to those who are just like us because that’s “the Idaho way.”
That may not be the message Rep. Ehardt and her colleagues were trying to deliver; however, considering Idaho’s spotty history on race and ethnicity and the fact that she and her 27 colleagues are universally white, conservative, Christian and Republican, it’s hard to understand “the Idaho way” meaning anything except: “If you’re a white, conservative, Christian, Republican you’re welcome in Idaho. If not, please don’t come to or stay in the Gem State.”
Whatever their intent, our state’s leaders would be wise to remember the words of Gandhi:
“Your beliefs become your thoughts,
Your thoughts become your words,
Your words become your actions,
Your actions become your habits,
Your habits become your values,
Your values become your destiny.”
We can’t truly know Rep. Erhardt’s and her colleagues’ inner thoughts, but we can clearly hear their words and see their actions. Unfortunately, their words and actions are a cause for concern. What values are they are trying to communicate and instill in Idaho? What destiny are they trying to shape for Idaho? And based on their words, actions and apparent values, what is the world’s perception of Idaho?
Is the world hearing a message that Idaho is mostly white, conservative, Christian and Republican, and by God, these legislators are going to shape our destiny to stay that way? Or is it that these legislators are going to try to shape Idaho’s destiny to be diverse and inclusive, where all good people are welcome in our state? The values these legislators are apparently trying to instill and the destiny they are apparently trying to shape are worrisome to me, and their message is probably quite disturbing to the rest of the world.